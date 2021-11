On Saturday night, MLB Inside Jon Heyman was busy breaking Blue Jays news on three players that had the potential of receiving qualifying offers. A qualifying offer is for players that were signed for the entirety of the previous season with one baseball team and have not received an offer before and are now without a contract. The offer is the mean of the top 125 paid players in the league, which for the 2022 offseason is $18.4 million. If the club decides to give the offer to a player who is set to be a free agent and the player declines the offer, the team will receive a compensation pick in the upcoming draft. If the player accepts the qualifying offer, he is signed to the one-year deal.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO