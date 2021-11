More than three-quarters of American adults use dietary supplements for a variety of health goals. That's over 170 million people, according to a recent survey. With that in mind, the latest news about a recall of dietary supplements potentially affects a large number of people in multiple states across the U.S. Here's what you need to know about the recall of six supplements, where they came from, and what to do if you have any of them at home.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO