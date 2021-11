During a financial results briefing, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa discussed plans to continue growing Switch as the console heads into its sixth year. Furukawa stated out by highlighting the different ways that the system can be played before talking about the OLED model, which is doing well so far. Some are replacing their older devices while others are jumping in for the first time. Finally, Nintendo will be releasing big games in 2022 such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Switch has also seen an all-time high for third-party games on a Nintendo platform as there are over 6,700 games from these publishers through September 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO