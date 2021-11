Headphones and earphones are experiencing an explosion over the last year and more so during the last 18 months, thanks in part to the recent lockdowns and working from home becoming the new normal. It’s not just because of the nature of COVID-19 where the growth in ANC headphones and earphones are being experienced, but also thanks in part to certain device manufacturers like Samsung and Apple who are removing the 3.5mm audio jacks in their devices leaving consumers looking for wireless alternatives.

