Casanova Hit With Attempted Murder Charge In Federal Racketeering Case

Casanova , née Caswell Senior, has continually proclaimed his innocence since surrendering to authorities in December 2020 following his indictment in a federal racketeering case. Unfortunately, the rapper’s legal battle has continued to worsen after being accused of attempted murder in a superseding indictment obtained by AllHipHop .

According to the New York Post , the attempted murder charge stems from an incident that occurred outside of the King of Diamonds nightclub in Miami in October 2020, during which Casanova and another man got into a verbal altercation regarding their respective gang affiliations. Allegedly, the 35-year-old Brooklyn native asked the man, “You want to die tonight?” before his cohort Jarrett “Jaycee” Crisler abruptly opened fire, wounding the man and another bystander outside of the venue.

According to authorities, Crisler boasted about his involvement in the shooting via text message, allegedly writing, “Killed a n***a last night smh. It’s on the news. 2 of them I only shot twice meaning I ain’t miss a shot … Greatest shot in the world U tryna challenge me? Lol.”

Casanova and another co-defendant, DeShawn “Don” Thomas are also alleged to have assaulted a victim in New York and opened fire on a rival gang member in another shooting incident in Miami, both of which occurred in 2020. Casanova and Thomas have both been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.