Seattle – a 40-year-old Tacoma woman appeared today in U.S. District Court in Seattle on a criminal complaint charging four counts of wire fraud for her scheme to defraud various friends and acquaintances, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Sabrina Taylor allegedly lied about her health, her employment status, and her education to steal more than $550,000 from people who had offered to help her.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO