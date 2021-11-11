CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok's Tinx Is Back With More Dating Advice on Where to Meet Men

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 5 days ago

Tinx understood the assignment. Our favorite TikTok bestie joined Ryan Seacrest on-air again to share more dating advice.

In case you missed it, we first had @Tinx on-air to share her “Box Theory” aka the concept that when guys meet you, they put you in a "box." They either want to sleep with you, date you, or want nothing to do with you and nothing you can do will ever get you out of that box...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyIg2_0ctldNTJ00

Her latest assignment? Where can singles meet solid, decent men?

Watch back our latest chat with the LA resident above and follow along for more on TikTok!

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Meet the man responsible for some of TikTok's biggest viral songs

People go viral on TikTok every day, but few understand why some videos catch fire and others flop. How did the fusion of Paul Anka’s 1959 song about delicate gestures of love (“Put Your Head On My Shoulder”) and Doja Cat’s sultry 2019 instrumental (“Streets”) inspire endless video streams of people undressing behind a red silhouette filter, catapulting both songs to viral supremacy? Why does a TikTok account for Daisy, a Golden Retriever, have 1.4 million likes? Was it the timing of the #silhouettechallenge posts? Is it America’s meme-driven obsession with man’s best friend?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La
womansday.com

'9-1-1' Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Just Issued a Mass Apology on Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt would like fans of season 5 of 9-1-1 to know that she's sorry — but not because Maddie still hasn't returned to the Fox drama yet. It all began on November 10 when Jennifer was enjoying some downtime watching TikToks. As she explained, the 42-year-old mother of three came across a video of a man explaining the "real" meaning behind the folded hands emoji, also known as "🙏."
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Meet CAROLINE, TikTok’s Aspiring Pop Singer with an Inspirational Message

New TikTok star Caroline is an aspiring pop singer who hopes to radiate positivity in everything she does. She has released multiple positive anthems and stays true to herself and her story on her social media platforms. Not only is Caroline an aspiring singer, she also uses her platforms to raise awareness on the eating disorder recovery process.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Tab

Right where is the ‘that’s not my son’ TikTok sound all over your FYP originally from?

Help. SOS. I can’t stop rapping along to these stupid lyrics that are going viral on TikTok. The lyrics go “Back in the day, me and you baby, we used to have fun / until you delivered that baby, look that’s not my son!” to the timeless, classic, song of the summer instrumentation of Get Lucky by Daft Punk and Pharrell Williams. I literally can’t get it out of my head, and needed to urgently know where it came from. Is it a real song? Is it not? Who is behind the practically Shakespearean bars? This is exactly where the “that’s not my son” TikTok sound is originally from:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
purewow.com

Ryan Seacrest Was Joined By a Special Guest Co-Host for Today’s ‘Live’

It’s been four months since Ali Wentworth made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan and we were starting to worry that she would never return. Luckily, today she did. On Monday, producers of the hit morning show started the week by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip on IG, which revealed that Wentworth was filling in for Kelly Ripa alongside Ryan Seacrest on today’s installment. “Ryan and guest cohost @therealaliwentworth!” the post’s caption read.
THEATER & DANCE
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy