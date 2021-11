It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to say Gonzaga’s basketball program got more than it expected from Andrew Nembhard last season. For a period of time, Nembhard’s value to the Bulldogs was supposed to be limited to what he’d do as a scout-team player, a role many ex-Zags have embraced as they’ve undergone redshirt years, either to satisfy transfer rules or make progress in different areas of their game. Nembhard, a Florida transfer who’d played 67 games the two years prior, was prepared to labor through a redshirt season and make the obligatory sacrifices while resisting the itch to get back on the floor.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO