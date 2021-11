2021 NFL midseason report: What we’ve learned, questions and record projections for all 32 teams - Jamison Hensley. What we know: The Ravens are a championship contender as long as they have quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is a one-man wrecking crew. Baltimore has 14 players on injured reserve, including five starters who are out for the season, and the Ravens have the second-best record in the AFC because of Jackson’s heroics. He has led three comebacks from double-digit deficits because he is now as dangerous a passer as he is as a runner. Jackson is the second quarterback since the 1970 merger to rank in the top 10 in both passing and rushing at any point in Week 9 or later (Randall Cunningham was the other in 1990).

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO