Man Carjacked Victim at gunpoint and stole car

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help finding a man who stole a 2010 Dodge Challenger from its owner at gunpoint. Have you seen this car? Anyone with information on this robbery, or has information about the suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) It happened at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 5700 block of Sandshell Drive. The suspect threatened to shoot the victim if he did not give him the keys to the car. The car has a visible dent in the rear passenger quarter panel. Police described the suspect as Black, in his 20s, and 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was armed with a semiautomatic handgun. Anyone with information on this robbery, or has information about the suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO