Man Carjacked Victim at gunpoint and stole car

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was robbed outside of the Rivers Casino in Northwest suburban Des Plaines.
A man told CBS 2 that he had won $40,000, but when he stepped outside he was robbed by two armed men in the parking lot.
The victim, Cordero Supe said he felt a woman a woman watching him inside the casino when he won the cash and thinks it’s possible she told the thieves in the parking lot who to target.
Supe said they also stole his phone and keys. He was not injured.
A Rivers Casino spokesperson said the building’s surveillance footage was used to assist law enforcement in their investigation. The following statement was released:
“The safety and security of guests and team members is Rivers’ top priority. Given the environment, Rivers has indefinitely increased exterior security patrols 24/7 as part of a property-wide enhancement of additional security and surveillance measures.”
This is a developing story.
Comments / 1