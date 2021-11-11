CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Carjacked Victim at gunpoint and stole car

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 23,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

Man arrested in Raleigh carjacking, 2nd carjacking under investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with a Thursday evening carjacking that occurred near the intersection of Creedmoor Road and Glenwood Avenue. Just after 5 p.m., the suspect approached two people in the 5000 block of Isabella Canon Drive and assaulted them, and left...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WREG

MPD: Man carjacked, struck with gun at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects responsible for carjacking and assaulting a man at a northeast Memphis gas station. Police say the robbery happened October 29 at the Exxon on Summer Avenue near White Station Road. Two armed men reportedly got out of a red GMC truck and demanded the victim’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KMOV

13-year-old shot by woman he attempted to carjack at gunpoint in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood: Police

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 13-year-old was shot by the woman he attempted to carjacked in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Monday night. Around 8:30 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was walking from her car to her home in the 5500 block of Natural Bridge when the two suspects asked to use her phone. When she told them she didn’t have one, the 13-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and demanded her car keys and money, according to police. The woman gave the items to the boy, who gave them to his accomplice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGN News

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in front of North Kenwood home caught on video

CHICAGO — A woman held at gunpoint and then carjacked late August spoke out Thursday night about the terrifying ordeal. Adrienne Miguest recalled the moment she knew she was in trouble.   “It’s really scary, all the craziness in the city,” Miguest said. “Something has got to be done.”  Newly-released footage from a neighbor’s doorbell camera showed the […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking Task Force
kfgo.com

75-Year-Old would be carjacking victim fends off men trying to take her car

MINNEAPOLIS – A 75-year-old would-be carjacking victim has fought off the men who were trying to take her car. The incident happened a week ago in southwest Minneapolis. Seventy-nine-year-old Pat Berg says her sister Katie had just dropped her off at her home when the men in a white car forced her to stop and tried to get her out of her car. Katie Berg locked the doors, started honking the horn, and called 9-1-1 while her attackers ran away.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Man Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Rivers Casino

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was robbed outside of the Rivers Casino in Northwest suburban Des Plaines. A man told CBS 2 that he had won $40,000, but when he stepped outside he was robbed by two armed men in the parking lot. The victim, Cordero Supe said he felt a woman a woman watching him inside the casino when he won the cash and thinks it’s possible she told the thieves in the parking lot who to target. Supe said they also stole his phone and keys. He was not injured. A Rivers Casino spokesperson said the building’s surveillance footage was used to assist law enforcement in their investigation. The following statement was released: “The safety and security of guests and team members is Rivers’ top priority. Given the environment, Rivers has indefinitely increased exterior security patrols 24/7 as part of a property-wide enhancement of additional security and surveillance measures.” This is a developing story. 
DES PLAINES, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Searching For Man Who Stole Dodge Challenger At Gunpoint

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help finding a man who stole a 2010 Dodge Challenger from its owner at gunpoint. Have you seen this car? Anyone with information on this robbery, or has information about the suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) It happened at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 5700 block of Sandshell Drive. The suspect threatened to shoot the victim if he did not give him the keys to the car. The car has a visible dent in the rear passenger quarter panel. Police described the suspect as Black, in his 20s, and 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was armed with a semiautomatic handgun. Anyone with information on this robbery, or has information about the suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
FORT WORTH, TX
whdh.com

Police: Man who stole 2 cars in Lynn was shot by one of the owners

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who stole a car in Lynn was shot by the owner before stealing another car on Sunday afternoon, police said. A man was moving around cars in his driveway on South Common Street around 2:30 p.m. when another man, later identified as Jose Lopez Funez, jumped into one of the vehicles and started driving away, according to Lynn police.
LYNN, MA
AdWeek

WAPT Anchor and Family Held at Gunpoint During Carjacking

WAPT anchor Megan West and her family were held at gunpoint during a suspected carjacking on Halloween night. According to WAPT, the Jackson, Miss. evening anchor and her husband were about to put their kids in her car after trick or treating Sunday night when at least three armed men demanded their wallets, cell phones and the car keys.
JACKSON, MS
Post Register

Police: Boise woman stole items from victim in mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The deadly shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall that happened just over a week ago is still fresh on the minds of workers and shoppers. This week, we learned another arrest was made after police say 54-year-old Mary Alyce Scarbrough of Boise stole items from the body of security guard Jo Acker, who was killed in the shooting.
BOISE, ID
wfxb.com

Police Looking for Car Involved in Carjacking Incident in Conway

Officers with the Conway Police Department are asking for the public’s help as they search for a stolen vehicle. Early yesterday morning the Conway Police Department responded to the Cove Apartments on Highway 544 on a complaint of assault and battery involving a carjacking. The missing vehicle is described as a 2015 gray Subaru Legacy with Massachusetts plate 983DX4. The occupants of the car are considered to be armed and extremely dangerous, if you have seen the vehicle or have any information call the Conway Police Department.
CONWAY, SC
WUSA9

Man shot in Largo carjacking, police say

LARGO, Md. — A man was critically injured when he was shot during a carjacking in Largo late Monday night, police said. According to Officer Antonia Washington, spokeswoman for the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 8100 block of Picard Lane. around 10:25 p.m. When police got to the scene they found a man had been shot and his vehicle was stolen by his attacker.
LARGO, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy