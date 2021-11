Once again, four teams are on bye in Week 10, but three of the four -- the Texans, Giants, and Bears -- aren't teams with a ton of fantasy studs anyway. That said, we will have to find sleepers to replace injured players and Bengals Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, and C.J. Uzomah, so we're here to help you fill in the gaps. Whether it's with players on your roster or those sitting on the waiver wire, there are always guys with sneaky upside in a given week. Mark Ingram and DeSean Jackson are the types of players on the start 'em, sit 'em bubbles thanks to potentially new roles, and we like their chances enough to put them on our Week 10 fantasy sleeper list.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO