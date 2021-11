New Orleanians and Louisianians alike were forced to choose a side this past Sunday, between their beloved Saints and a son of New Orleans Leonard Fournette. Things got chippy at the end of the game between Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Fournette. They met at the end of the game and exchanged some heated words; however, Gardner-Johnson's teammates immediately came to his defense. Some of the players that came to CJ's defense included: Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, and Jeff Heath among other coaches and players.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO