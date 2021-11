WASHINGTON, D.C. – At approximately 9:36 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported both victims to area hospitals. One victim was treated for life-threatening injuries. The second victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

