Movies

Golden eye

By Editors' Picks
Fstoppers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSounds like a James Bond movie...Golden eye....

fstoppers.com

Fstoppers

Where Did the Dutch Angle Come From?

Few camera shots are more readily recognizable than the Dutch angle (sometimes known as the Dutch tilt or canted angle), with its jarring tilt capturing the viewer's attention instantly. Where did this strange shot come from, and why do filmmakers use it? This interesting video takes a look at the history of the Dutch angle and its usage in cinema.
MOVIES
The Conversation U.S.

The ancient history of adding insult to injury

At one point in the latest James Bond installment, “No Time To Die,” the henchman Primo has the upper hand on 007. But Bond has a wristwatch that can trigger an electromegnetic pulse keyed to local circuitry. Primo, conveniently, has a biomechanical eye, so when Bond activates his watch next to Primo’s head, it explodes. Bond’s gadgeteer, Q, radios in, and Bond delivers the rhetorical goods: “I showed him your watch. It blew his mind.” This sort of witty quip after killing someone isn’t unique to the Bond franchise. From “Dirty Harry” to “Django Unchained,” they’ve become staples of the action...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Red Notice Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Red Notice is hitting Netflix next week and will see a star-studded team-up between Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The press has officially seen the film with ComicBook.com's giving the action/comedy a 3 out of 5 and calling it "the best kind of stay-home-and-watch-Netflix movie you could hope for." However, many other critics were a lot harsher. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 42% critics score after 31 reviews. You can check out some of the reactions below...
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Eye Flys – “Dead Larvae”

Full Of Hell guitarist Spencer Hazard started the side project Eye Flys about two years ago, and they’ve already released an EP called Context and an album called Tub Of Lard. The band, which also features members of Triac and Backslider, takes its name from a classic Melvins song, and that should tell you everything you need to know about this band’s sound. Eye Flys make heavy, riff-centric, weirdly catchy noise-rock in grand ’90s style. They kick ass.
ROCK MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez looked elegant at Los Angeles gala

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez made an appearance in a gala in Los Angeles, on Saturday, November 13th. The event, organized by Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides children in poverty with diapers and necessities, was attended by a variety of celebrities and supporters. RELATED:...
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Why did Rip kill Roarke in the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Sunday?

Sunday’s explosive two-hour season 4 premiere of Yellowstone gave audiences a lot to chew on: Tate pulling the trigger on a masked invader; Beth’s office exploding, with her in it; and Rip killing Roarke by throwing a rattlesnake at him. But the question now plaguing many viewers’ minds is why Rip killed Roarke in the first place.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Clip of Kourtney Kardashian straddling Travis Barker at friend’s wedding sparks debate

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are officially the PDA couple of 2021 – and they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The couple attended their friend Simon Huck’s wedding at the weekend when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star straddled her husband-to-be while Blink-182’s All the Small Things blasted through the speakers. Comedian and author Claudia Oshry caught the moment on camera and shared the clip to her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
POPSUGAR

Emma Roberts Floated Into Paris Hilton's Wedding in a Tulle Gown Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

The bride and groom are always the stars of the show when it comes to a wedding, and Paris Hilton and Carter Reum delivered at their gorgeous LA ceremony on Nov. 11. As much as we adore the floral appliqués trickling down Paris's opulent gown, we do have to take a moment to recognize one of the best dressed guests in attendance: Scream Queen Emma Roberts. Walking hand in hand with Britney Spears's longtime manager, Cade Hudson, Emma floated through the entrance of the venue in a black tulle gown by Monique Lhuillier.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES

