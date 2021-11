Bitcoin hit record highs recently, and analysts expect the crypto market to remain bullish in the near term. Therefore, we think low-priced crypto mining stocks Hive (HIVE), Bitfarms (BITF), and Ebang (EBON) could continue climbing in price. Read on.With popular cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin (BTC), soaring in price over the past few months, many investors have flocked to digital assets. But even though Bitcoin happens to be the most popular digital currency globally, it has nonetheless hit some lows over the past year on investor concerns over China's ban on crypto mining and various hacks and thefts.

