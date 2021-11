Gameology has another video featuring survivalist Kinga Philipps, this time instead of reacting to a video game she is playing Green Hell. I love watching these videos because she talks a lot about what you would do in reality and how unrealistic the games are. For example, while playing Green Hell in a cutscene your character starts running through the jungle at night. She starts talking about how that’s a bad idea because you’re more likely to just run off a cliff and immediately the character runs right off a cliff. It’s fun watching her try to do things that would actually be helpful as she is obviously not much of a gamer.

