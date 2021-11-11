This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Colorado

Photo: Getty Images

While it's always great to spend time with your family, picking a restaurant everyone can enjoy isn't easy. Kids and teenagers have particular tastes, and parents don't want to take themselves out of the equation, either.

That's where LoveFOOD comes in. The website found the best restaurants in each state where families can enjoy themselves regardless of their taste buds or preferences . Not only do these spots have a nice menu, but they have other features that'll sweeten the experience, from scenic views to friendly service.

With that said, what's the best family-friendly restaurant in Colorado? That honor goes to...

Beano's Cabin !

Here's what writers said about the restaurant:

"Whether it’s peak ski season or summer, when the slopes are scattered with wildflowers, the journey up to Beano’s Cabin in Beaver Creek resort is great fun – and breathtaking. In winter, a snowcat-driven sleigh whisks families and groups up to the cosy-chic cabin on a mountaintop meadow. In summer, the journey is by shuttle or horseback. Needless to say, all ages love it. The food is great, too, with seasonal mountain fare and a dedicated kids’ dinner menu to suit both foodies and fusspots."

You can find Beano's Cabin at Beaver Creek Resort in Avon. Reservations are required.

