Amazon is the largest retailer in the world. This is beneficial if you want to buy something. But it also makes the company a popular target for cybercrime. If a hacker can figure out a way to gain access to people's accounts, they will have millions of potential victims. And many hackers have become effective at doing exactly that. This is partially because many users are not even aware that hackers want their accounts. This leads to weak security practices which hackers can easily exploit.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO