Automating Cloud Security

By Andrew Stevens
infosecurity-magazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you consider your move to the cloud, protecting your data and network will be critical. An automated cloud-native security solution can help save your organization time, money and frustration. Automation is the bedrock of innovation, allowing people to work smarter, not harder. In the cloud, automation simplifies security,...

www.infosecurity-magazine.com

channele2e.com

OpenText Acquires Zix; Gains More MSP Cloud Security Capabilities

OpenText has acquired Zix — including the AppRiver business — for $860 million. OpenText essentially gains email security, backup, disaster recovery and cloud services for MSPs. Also, the acquired business potentially aligns with OpenText’s Webroot and Carbonite businesses. This is technology M&A deal number 712 that ChannelE2E has covered so...
BUSINESS
dataversity.net

The State of Cloud Security: How Businesses Can Win Trust with Customers

People today are often rightfully skeptical about sharing their information with companies and service providers. Large-scale data breaches, like the recent exposure of the personal data of 533 million Facebook users, can quickly disillusion consumers and tarnish brand trust. Nevertheless, consumers are required to hand over their personal information each time they sign up for a service.
ECONOMY
cisco.com

Building Scalable Security with Cisco Secure Firewall Cloud Native Version 1.1

Today, companies invest in making their security controls scalable and dynamic to meet the ever-increasing demand for their network(s). In many cases, the response is a massive shift to Kubernetes® (K8s®) orchestrated infrastructure that provides a cloud-native, scalable, and resilient infrastructure. This is where Cisco Secure Firewall Cloud Native comes in, giving you the flexibility to provision, run, and scale containerized security services. Secure Firewall Cloud Native brings together the benefits of Kubernetes and Cisco’s industry-leading security technologies, providing a resilient architecture for infrastructure security at scale.
SOFTWARE
automationworld.com

Building Secure Wastewater Management in the Cloud

Formally organized in 1834, Waterford Township is located geographically in the center of Oakland County, Michigan, and is home to over 72,000 residents. With 360 miles of water main and 355 miles of sanitary sewer, water management in Waterford is no small task. The Department of Public Works (DPW) operates and maintains 19 production wells, 3 storage tanks, 11 treatment plants, and 63 sewer lift stations.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Google Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Cloud Management#Fugue#Devsecops#Devops
martechseries.com

Netcore Cloud Partners with AudiencePoint to Provide RealTime Automation for Transactional Emails

The partnership enables Netcore Cloud customers to leverage AudiencePoint’s realtime inbox signals in transactional email messages. Globally recognized martech SaaS company, Netcore Cloud has collaborated with industry-leading email data solutions provider, AudiencePoint, to enhance the Transactional Email API with the power of real time automation. Netcore Cloud has been leading...
TECHNOLOGY
newrelic.com

How to visualize cloud security data in Lacework

Trying to guess what can go wrong with application security no longer works in a complex system of various technologies, microservices, and libraries. If one part fails, it can topple the entire system. But with the Lacework Integration quickstart, security is a data-driven activity. You can detect deviations from the norm in your system and then address them.
SOFTWARE
inforisktoday.com

Security and Compliance Automation for Financial Services: A Guide to Choosing Solutions

IDG finds that automating security and compliance with tools like Ansible helps financial services organizations run comprehensive, efficient environments — including in hybrid clouds. In addition, automating configuration and system patches prevents human errors that hackers can exploit. A 2019 report by the SANS Institute found that 19% of organizations had experienced unauthorized access to their cloud environments. As a result, 54% are adjusting their cloud strategies to meet evolving regulations.
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

Security and compliance automation company Drata raises $100M

Security and compliance automation platform Drata has raised $100 million in a series B round of funding, valuing the one-year-old company at a cool $1 billion. It has been a whirlwind 16 months for Drata, founded in mid-2020 before officially emerging from stealth with $3.2 million seed funding in January. The San Diego-based company then announced its $25 million series A in June. To hit a $1 billion valuation so soon after its formation is perhaps testament to the nature of its product — at a time when companies are amassing more and more customer data, they are also having to navigate a complex regulatory data privacy landscape that includes the likes of GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California, as well as long-standing industry-specific regulations.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Ardoq joins Cloud Security Alliance to help improve cloud security

Ardoq announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), an organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. Ardoq joins CSA as a member of the Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk (STAR) Registry, a publicly accessible registry that...
TECHNOLOGY
Dark Reading

Valtix Delivers Free Cloud Security for Departmental, Development, and Test Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., November 3, 2021 -- Valtix, the industry’s first multi-cloud network security platform as a service, today announced the availability of its Free Tier. For the first time ever, organizations can now add – at no cost and within minutes – multi-cloud security with continuous visibility and proactive defense to their departmental, development, and test applications. Organizations no longer need to compromise on security to deliver the apps needed to scale their business.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

The 4 Biggest Cloud Computing Security Challenges

More than 80% of organizations have increased their use of the cloud due to the pandemic and the shift to remote working patterns. However, despite the countless benefits of this technology, malicious actors are constantly finding ways to exploit security vulnerabilities. Here are some of the biggest cloud computing security challenges and how to address them.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

ISE 3.1. Cloud-delivered NAC enables security minded IT

When we look at our strategic initiatives across Cisco, nothing says “customer-driven,” like what we are doing to support each customer’s unique cloud strategy. Cloud isn’t something we are pushing; it is from listening to customers and their business needs. But this journey, which has been accelerated in response to the global pandemic, is unique for each organization. Many customers want to take a hybrid approach, across many clouds. Teams require flexibility and choice. IT leaders want to manage their workloads and critical resources as it aligns to their business need, while maintaining control over what is essential to their organization. Managing and accessing resources in the cloud also gives IT teams the simplicity and flexibility they need to drive the customer experience in a DevOps operating model, a model that is focused on speed and simplicity.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Try Combining Automation Features from Across Cisco’s Security, Network Access, and Collaboration Porfolio

“A good start is a half win.” Or so they say. So why do we keep losing time on it? In onboarding a new employee, IT administrators typically hop between configuration pages to provision the right accounts and licenses, while constantly circling back to directory information and/or the employee themselves for their birth date, address, or phone number. All before even knowing important stuff, like how they like their coffee! At the other side of the hassle, a new employee’s first week is usually filled with the headache of laptop set-up, memorizing their credentials to different tools, and making sense of the instructions scattered across IT administration e-mails. All before even sharing a coffee with their new colleagues!
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

4 Cloud Storage Security Issues We're Still Facing in 2021

Cloud computing has been a game-changer for how people access and store data. However, even as its popularity soars for business and personal use, there are still numerous cloud storage issues and challenges to overcome. Most people use cloud storage systems of some sort, be it iCloud, Dropbox, or any...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

WatchGuard Cloud helps MSPs to manage security for their customers with the addition of Wi-Fi

WatchGuard Technologies announced Wi-Fi in WatchGuard Cloud, along with a new lineup of Wi-Fi 6-enabled access points (APs). The addition of Wi-Fi in WatchGuard Cloud provides cross-platform integration and centralized management of all WatchGuard products, simplifying how partners purchase, deploy and manage WatchGuard’s products and services, while the new APs give customers enhanced connectivity, performance, and security.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

CEO of Orca Security discusses taking a radical approach to cloud security

We recently spoke with the chief executives of companies that participated in the recent AWS Startup Showcase: The Next Big Things in AI, Security & Life Sciences to find out what drives them and learn about their visions for the future. This feature is part of theCUBE’s ongoing CEO Startup Spotlight series.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TrustLogix Launches Data Security Governance Platform; Secures All Data Across Any Cloud

Catalyzes digital transformation by unifying data security, privacy and compliance. TrustLogix, a Norwest Venture Partners portfolio company, today announced its Data Security Governance Platform, a proxyless, cloud-native platform to unify data security, privacy and compliance without sacrificing performance. As enterprises further embrace digital transformation initiatives, the challenge of managing and securing data becomes more complex. TrustLogix Data Security Governance Platform was created to help data scientists and engineers modernize their data infrastructure in the cloud, making data at once accessible by the right users and completely secure and compliant.
TECHNOLOGY
ciodive.com

Better security, access policies can combat cloud misconfigurations

The root cause of most incidents is an honest mistake as opposed to a malicious action, recent cloud misconfigurations research from Rapid7 found. The report summed this up by invoking 18th century poet Alexander Pope: "To err is human." Rapid7 identified 121 publicly reported data disclosure incidents in 2020 that...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Rubrik and Microsoft team up to secure hybrid clouds in a zero trust world

The increasingly pervasive ransomware epidemic has exposed the grim reality that many organizations aren’t securing their hybrid cloud infrastructures from bad actors who traverse from one cloud platform to the next looking for backed-up data. Unprotected hybrid cloud infrastructures leave valuable data and applications, including Microsoft 365, vulnerable to ransomware and a wide range of cyberattacks. During this week’s Microsoft Insights event, Rubrik and Microsoft provided examples of how their collaboration is stopping ransomware attacks and breach attempts.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How a Unified Approach to Cloud Data Security Can Come To Your Aid

IT Central has put together the [best Cloud Security Companies] that offer a unified approach to cloud data security and provide a number of distinct advantages. Cloud computing is disrupting security models, leaving organizations struggling to figure out the most effective and efficient ways to mitigate risks to cloud-based digital assets. IT Central members have put the Check Point portfolio to work in a variety of cloud use cases. For example, a marketing services firm uses CloudGuard as cloud protection for the MC65 Operating System, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.
TECHNOLOGY

