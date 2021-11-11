Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day
By Sydney Kalich
KETK / FOX51 News
5 days ago
ARLINGTON, Va. ( NewsNation Now ) — As Americans across the country pay tribute to those who’ve served in the U.S. Armed Services, President Joe Biden marked Veterans Day by visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“There’s nothing low-risk or low-cost about war for the women and men who fight it,” said Biden, whose administration earlier in the day, announced a federal effort to better understand, identify and treat medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.
Biden, the father of an Iraq War veteran, is also using his first Veterans Day in office to announce an effort to better understand, treat and identify medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.
Biden’s new effort centers on lung problems suffered by troops who breathe in toxins and the potential connection between rare respiratory cancers and time spent overseas breathing poor air, according to senior White House officials. Federal officials plan to start by examining lung and breathing problems but said they will expand the effort as science identifies potential new connections.
The new federal effort is also designed to make it easier for veterans to make claims based on their symptoms, to collect more data from troops who are suffering and to give veterans more time to make medical claims after symptoms such as asthma and sinus problems develop.
The U.S. military has been aware for years of the health risks associated with open-air burn pits. In 2013, federal investigators found a military camp in Afghanistan was operating a pit for more than five years, nearly four times longer than Pentagon rules allowed. The Defense Department has said burn pits should only be used as a temporary last resort when no other alternative trash disposal method is feasible, yet they persisted for years.
Joe Biden isn’t really paying attention to the latest political meme du jour, “Let’s go Brandon!” according to the White House.The slogan, a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at an NASCAR race, has been growing in popularity since, but Mr Biden isn’t tapped into that one, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” she said in response to a question from Peter Alexander of NBC News.@PeterAlexander: "We have seen the new phenomenon lately ... the phrase...
Within days of retaking the Virginia governor’s mansion and a shockingly close governor’s race in New Jersey, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her liberal lieutenants passed a motion in the dead of night that would allow them to hold a vote on their reckless multi-trillion-dollar tax-and-spending spree before Thanksgiving. Instead of...
(The Center Square) – A group of Navy SEALs filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its vaccine mandate, the latest to join the legal fight over what critics are calling unconstitutional government overreach. Dozens of SEALs, along with other Navy service members, joined in the lawsuit after the...
In commemoration of Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteran and the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. Army Specialist Shoshana Johnson was traveling in a convoy in Iraq in 2003...
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday announced a step toward prohibiting oil and gas development outside the boundaries of the Chaco Culture National Historical Park as part of a Native American tribal summit he is hosting. Biden also signed what he called a "long overdue"...
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Over the summer, before the Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure deal with 19 Republican votes, the White House’s...
President Joe Biden participated in a wreath-laying ceremony and delivered remarks at the Memorial Amphitheater at the Arlington National Cemetery for the national Veterans Day observance on Thursday. “Being President of the United States, you are afforded many opportunities to try to express your love, commitment and admiration for the...
President Biden and scores of military leaders and government officials gathered at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday to honor the nation’s veterans and pay tribute to the fallen on the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknowns. In sunny fall weather, they gathered as people had 100 years ago,...
GREENSBURG — Thursday is Veterans Day and local plans have been made to honor military personnel. According to www.military.com, Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally observed to honor the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. In 1954, after having been through both World War...
Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents and became secretary of state, has died with coronavirus aged 84. Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the UN and made faulty claims to justify the US war in Iraq, has died of Covid-19 complications aged 84.
WASHINGTON — For the members the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), as well as the millions of others who have worn the cloth of our military, all veterans share a common bond. At one time in their lives, they raised their right hand and solemnly swore an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” No matter if they served for two years or 42 years, all veterans sacrificed something to serve their country, and if called upon, to lay down their lives in defense of it. Every one of them have a story to tell. However, those who have served only make up roughly one percent of our nation’s population, and with the end of our nation’s longest war and the veteran population dwindling, it’s important to remember why we have Veterans Day in the first place.
United States: ZachNews and our community would like to thank and salute all of our veterans who served in our military. May we all honor and give respect today and everyday to the many brave people who served in our military, and never forget these brave people for giving the ultimate sacrifice for us to live free; fighting against evil who try to hurt us and destroy our freedoms.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Veterans Day is celebrated all across the United States on Nov. 11 every year to honor the brave men and women who served the country to keep for our freedom. History The first Veterans Day was celebrated in in 1919, the first anniversary of the end of WWI and was first […]
Each week, The Spokesman-Review examines one question from the Naturalization Test immigrants must pass to become United States citizens. By the summer of 1918, after four long years in the trenches of Europe, the beaches of Gallipoli, the sands of Palestine, the frigid seas at Jutland and the jagged mountaintops of Italy, the end was in sight.
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Veterans Day is a day to thank those who have served and actively serving our country and those serving right here at home. Travis Gladwill, is a veteran who served in the United States Air Force for 22 years. “I retired in 2018. What made me get into it was honestly a […]
Nine-year-old Gabby Rodriguez admitted that speaking in front of a large crowd of military advocates was scary, but not as frightening as watching her dad’s seizures. “When my dad has seizures, I know how to use his phone to call for help,” she recalled, speaking through a bedazzled mask as her six-year-old sister, Ava, stood nearby twisting a blanket doll in her hands. “I still have nightmares about the first time he had one.
The Veterans Day holiday this week, coming just a few months after the national humiliation that was President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, ought to serve as a wake-up for Washington’s myopic foreign policy and national security establishment, as well as our decadent ruling class more broadly. The best way to honor our veterans in the aftermath of the Afghanistan boondoggle would be to finally end the delusional fantasy that America can, let alone should, attempt to cavalierly export its values unto foreign lands.
It’s time to heal, said former Green Beret turned playwright Scott Mann. He hopes the release of the film “Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret” will help with that. After all, writing it helped him heal his own wounds of war. “Last Out” follows the story of Danny Patton,...
Comments / 0