BLOG: Blackhawks Schedule Update for Nov. 26

Ivan Barbashev is credited with a goal after video review, as the puck completely crossed the line in the 3rd. The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Ivan Barbashev's shot at 15:54 (4:06 elapsed time) completely crossed the Edmonton goal line. According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO