NHL

BLOG: Blackhawks Schedule Update for Nov. 26

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the National Hockey League and ESPN announced a pair of updates to the 2021-22...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Blues / Blackhawks game on Nov. 26 moved to 2:30 p.m.

Game between rivals at United Center will stream exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. The St. Louis Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday, Nov. 26, which was originally scheduled for noon, will now begin at 2:30 p.m. CT. Fans across the country can tune into the...
NHL
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 11/15/21: Seth Jones previews the upcoming road trip

Blackhawks Live is back after a winning week of hockey! Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back on the air and are joined by Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. Seth talks about joining the Hawks, the team turning around their play as of late, and more! Plus the guys giveaway a Boikey’s prize pack and ask […]
NHL
92.9 THE LAKE

Extreme Danger – Medical Device Found on Field During NFL Game

Sometimes I think the scriptwriters who create the weekly action that is NFL football throw in a few plot twists every week just to make sure we are paying attention. From one of the game's most unique endings to an unbelievable reason to stop play, this week's NFL action certainly measured up for the weekly dose of "what just happened"?
NFL
chatsports.com

Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this. After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did...
NFL
Fox News

NFL Week 9 schedule, scores, updates and more

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season essentially marks the halfway point for some teams who haven’t had their bye week yet and brings the stark reality that football is nearly over. The week began with the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts playing on Thursday night. Both teams...
NFL
NHL

Terry Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Ducks winger Troy Terry was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 14. Terry collected six points (3-3=6) in three contests to extend his point streak to a career-high 14 games (11-9=20 dating to Oct. 18), tied for the longest point streak in the NHL this season with Connor McDavid.
NHL
PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE: Nov. 8-12

Below is this week’s area prep sports schedule. A * indicates Thunder Radio Hometown Sports Series radio broadcast. Listen to hometown sports series broadcasts – presented by Capstar Bank and Ben Lomand Connect – at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and thunder1320.com and also on the Manchester Go Smartphone app.
MANCHESTER, TN
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'CAME WITH THE RIGHT MINDSET'

"Guys played great in front of me. … I'm going to get (the puck) framed. I'm super excited about it. But like I said, I had no rebounds, I saw all the pucks, so the game wasn't really hard for me. The guys played great. We came with the right mindset for tonight and we've got to keep this going."
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Blues

The Edmonton Oilers five-game road trip continues Sunday versus the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and more.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Ellis week to week for Flyers

Holtby remains day to day for Stars; Coyotes place Larsson in COVID-19 protocol. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Ryan Ellis is week to week after he was injured during a 5-2 loss at the Dallas...
NHL
NHL

Devils' Comeback Earns Point in Shootout Loss to Rangers | GAME STORY

Pavel Zacha's late third-period goal forced overtime and earned New Jersey a point in an eventual seven-round shootout loss. New Jersey's Pavel Zacha scored with 2:44 remaining in regulation to help the Devils earn a point in an eventual 4-3 seven-round shootout loss to the New York Rangers Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
NHL

Video Review: EDM @ STL - 4:31 of the Third Period

Ivan Barbashev is credited with a goal after video review, as the puck completely crossed the line in the 3rd. The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Ivan Barbashev's shot at 15:54 (4:06 elapsed time) completely crossed the Edmonton goal line. According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
NHL
NHL

Caps Drop Pens with Six-Pack Attack, 6-1

Having just played back-to-back road games for the first time this season themselves, the Caps seemed to have a pretty good game plan for facing the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. The Pens took a 6-3 drubbing from the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday night and had to clear customs before arriving in D.C. in the wee hours of Sunday morning for their second game in as many nights.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Raymond, Seider lead Red Wings against Blue Jackets

Lightning host Islanders for first time since winning Game 7 of Stanley Cup Semifinal. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Monday. Raymond, Seider exciting to watch...
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blues 4

ST. LOUIS, MO - Make it a night in Missouri. Connor McDavid became the sixth-fastest skater to 600 career points with a goal and assist - doing so in 421 games - Kailer Yamamoto netted the game-winning marker with 27.8 seconds left in regulation and Mikko Koskinen produced his Save of the Year submission in the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
NHL

