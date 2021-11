Maybe it was the off-season break that interrupted the flow. Or perhaps it was the shock of losing inside linebacker Blake Martinez to a torn ACL. Whatever the reason, the New York Giants defense got off to a sluggish and alarming start in which the unit was allowing 29.5 points per game, a 43 percent conversion rate on third-down, and over 400 net yards of offense to opponents.

