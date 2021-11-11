CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Enjoy a New Battle Royale Experience with PUBG: New State

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time has come to enjoy the next-gen battle royale experience in PUBG: New State. It’s available on Android and iOS in at least 200 countries. This release follows the final Technical Test which happened back in late October. The game was developed by PUBG Studios, the same company...

www.player.one

Comments / 0

Related
pocketgamer.com

PUBG Mobile and Koenigsegg partner to bring in hypercars to the battle royale

PUBG Mobile’s endless barrage of collaborations continues! We zoom from one collab to the next, and now the highly popular battle royale is partnering with renowned car manufacturer Koenigsegg! Car enthusiasts must be in paradise because PUBG Mobile initially had a collaboration with McLaren and now they are teaming up with Koenigsegg.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Can PUBG New State be played on 2 GB RAM smartphones?

PUBG New State is the latest talk of the gaming community. Krafton’s latest gaming venture has been generating a lot of hype ever since it’s announcement, however, several players with low end devices are wondering whether the game can run on 2 GB RAM smartphones. The developers of New State...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

New PUBG: New State Trailer Showcases Erangel and Team Deathmatch

We’re pretty much exactly a week away from the global launch of PUBG: New State, and Krafton has just released a new trailer that shows off some of the changes you can expect in the game’s map. The trailer also showcases a brand new mode that’s coming to the game...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What time does PUBG: New State release?

Get your mobile phones ready—PUBG: New State is almost here. Today, Krafton revealed in a tweet that the new battle royale game will be released globally on Nov. 10 at 10pm CT (Nov. 11 at 4am UTC). It will be available on the Google Play Store, Apple’s App Store, and the Samsung Galaxy Store.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg#Mobile Game#Pubg Studios#New State#Battle Royale#The Ranked Seasons#Chicken
realsport101.com

PUBG New State COUNTDOWN - Release Time & More Details

PUBG has come an awfully long way over the last few years and it coming to mobile makes it even bigger. Alongside this, there's a spinoff horror game and now, PUBG New State is finally almost here. This is what you should know before its release. Latest - Out tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

We’re giving away PUBG: New State merch!

Feeling lucky? Well you should be. If you’re looking forward to the launch of PUBG: New State, Krafton’s new mobile-focused battle royale experience, then we’ve got good news for you: we’re giving away some launch goodies. That’s right, we’ve teamed up with our friends at Krafton and PUBG Studios to...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to buy new Survivor Pass volume 1 in PUBG New State?

PUBG New State is the latest version of the famous battle royale game and has the player base excited like never before! Here we take a look at how to get the new Survivor Pass volume 1 in PUBG New State to unlock awesome rewards!. The Pass for the first...
VIDEO GAMES
Mac Observer

‘PUBG: New State’ Launches in Over 200 Countries on Mobile Platforms

KRAFTON, Inc. launched the next game in its PUBG franchise, PUBG: NEW STATE. This next-gen battle royale experience has been released on iOS and Android in more than 200 countries following its final Technical Test, which took place in late October. PUBG: NEW STATE aims to push the battle royale genre forward through original gameplay features that include, but are not limited to, weapon customization, the drone store and a unique player recruitment system. At launch, PUBG: NEW STATE has three distinct gameplay modes, including Battle Royale (available on the future-set Troi and PUBG franchise staple, Erangel), 4v4 Deathmatch and the Training Ground where players can hone their skills before jumping into a live match.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamerevolution.com

How to fix PUBG: New State ‘Unstable connection’ error

While some users are enjoying the game without issue, some players are seeing the PUBG: New State “Unstable connection” error popping up on both iPhone (iOS) and Android. The full error message reads: “Alert: Unstable connection. Please restart the game. [14].” This new PUBG game error is especially annoying as it can pop up at any time, even during a match that players have already connected to. Having this kind of problem halting battle royale matches is no fun. Thankfully, there are some workarounds. Here’s how to fix the PUBG: New State “Unstable connection” error.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PUBG New State Release Time Countdown And Download Update Confirmed

After the success of the first game, PUBG New State’s release date has a lot of high hopes to live up to. PUBG Mobile became a massive battle royale presence almost overnight, and while it took a while to reach all regions, it quickly gained a firm hold on the market.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PUBG: New State 90 FPS support mentioned in deleted tweet

PUBG: New State could support 90 frames-per-second (90 FPS) at launch, according to a since-deleted tweet on PUBG: Battlegrounds’ Twitter account. PUBG PC tweeted out a trailer earlier today for New State, which is set for a global release on Nov. 11. The caption said that the game has “advanced mobile graphics” that will be “up to 90 FPS.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

PUBG: New State Duos and Trios: When is it getting new modes?

PUBG: New State is the brand new Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds mobile game for iPhone (iOS) and Android. Unfortunately, the smartphone game only features Solo and Squad team modes at launch. That has a lot of players wondering if there’s a PUBG: New State Duos and Trios release date coming up. So, here’s the latest on new game modes coming to Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds: New State for Android and Apple iOS devices.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Win a PUBG: New State hoodie, face mask, and gift box!

To celebrate the release of PUBG: New State on November 11, we’ve partnered up with Krafton to giveaway two New State prize packs that include a hoodie, a face mask, and a gift box, all with some very cool PUBG branding. If you’re after some more details on Krafton’s brand...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Well, I'm bored of PUBG: New State already

I've just played three matches of PUBG: New State, and I've decided that's all I'll really ever need to play from the game. PUBG: New State is the newest game from Krafton, the publishers of PUBG, and it's a mobile-only game that's just been released on Android and iOS. It's basically a successor to PUBG Mobile.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

How to fix PUBG: New State ‘Server not responding’ error

The PUBG: New State “Server not responding” error is appearing for some unlucky players. The full error message for the new PUBG game reads: “Notice: Server not responding. Please try again later.” and gives players the options of either “Back to Sign-In” or “Retry.” The error appears on both Android and iPhone (iOS) versions of the game. Thankfully, there are some workarounds. Here is how to fix the PUBG: New State “Server not responding” error.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Krafton reveals the release time of PUBG New State for all regions

Barely some hours are left for the release of the latest gaming venture of Krafton, PUBG New State. The game is scheduled to be released tomorrow i.e. 11th November,2021 and amidst that the officials have released the global release time of the game. In order to work hand in hand...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Among Us: November 9 Update Features New Roles, Customization Options

InnerSloth LLC launched the latest update for Among Us that features four new roles and more customization options. The devs have also talked about account linking, so do read further to learn more. New Roles. Four new roles have been introduced in the game - three are new crewmate roles...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

PUBG New State Guide: Tips and tricks for using Vehicles

PUBG New State the next iteration of the PUBG is now available for both Android and iOS. This battle royale game is set in the year 2051 bringing the first-ever futuristic battle royale from Krafton the makers of PUBG. The game is set in the future which brings brand new vehicles and mechanics. It also features a new map called Troi along with the first-ever map from PUBG franchise Erangel which is remodeled a bit for the future. One of the important aspects of any battle royale is the vehicles. Troi and Erangel 2051 are 8x8Km maps. It is very difficult to cover a huge distance especially when the blue zone is closing in or feeling from enemies. In this PUBG New State: vehicles and trunk system guide, we will see different types of vehicles and some new functionalities. Please note that all these stats are from the technical test.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy