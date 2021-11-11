Sprout Fiber Internet Will Expand To New Areas in 2022

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOVEMBER 8, 2021 — Cullman Electric Cooperative has announced plans to expand Sprout Fiber Internet into new areas of its service territory beginning in 2022. More than 9,000 Cullman EC members are included in the 2022 expansion area. To view a map of the areas where Sprout will be expanded, visit...

wsiu.org

New technology helps rural areas access high speed internet

Part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes bringing high speed internet to every American, especially rural areas. Illinois will receive $17 billion dollars from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with a minimum of $100 million going to providing broadband across the state. Wisper Internet has been...
INTERNET
eastidahonews.com

New fiber internet service provider launches in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Fiber customers can now choose from five service providers as ConnectFast announced Friday it was joining the network. The city-owned infrastructure project announced the new addition Friday during a news conference at their offices. Since the fiber project officially began providing service in 2019, around 2,500 homes have been connected to the network and an additional 7,500 can tap into the network now.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
martechseries.com

Sprout Social Announces New Integration with WhatsApp Business

The added integration now makes Sprout one of a select number of global providers with combined Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Business messaging solutions. Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, announced it will be bringing WhatsApp messaging into its product suite. Fast, simple and convenient messaging options have never been more important to consumers and WhatsApp is the messaging platform of choice for more than 2 billion people in over 180 countries. More than a way to simply stay in touch with friends and family, messaging has opened up the opportunity for businesses to more effectively connect with their customers. In fact, 76% of consumers follow brands on social media for the sake of customer support, and like their connections with family and friends, people expect business interactions to be personalized and in real time.
SOFTWARE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Ting launches fiber internet in Dover,

DOVER — Ting Internet is now available to residents in Dover, specifically within Dover Bay and surrounding area, according to a press release Monday. “We’ve been active members in the Greater Sandpoint community for over three years now and have been proudly providing Ting Internet in Sandpoint and Ponderay,” said Kari Saccomanno, Ting manager for the Greater Sandpoint Area. “There has been a tremendous response to our service and today we’re thrilled to add Dover to our serviceable regions!”
INTERNET
thedallasnews.net

Internet Advertising Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 24.7% by 2027

Global Internet Advertising Market Report published by Astute Analytica provides insight and updates about the corresponding segments involved in the global market for the forecast period of 2021-2027. A detailed analysis of the market dynamics is provided and comprehensive data about the structure of the industry. The Global Internet Advertising Market Research Study contains exclusive insights into the market's forecast growth.
BUSINESS
Gainesville.com

Expanded GRU internet service could be job creator for city

There is a lot of confusion and misunderstanding concerning the expansion of GRUCom into providing residential service. The biggest misunderstandings surround how much it will cost and some very large numbers have been tossed around without much context. The two studies that have been done so far spell out bottom-line...
GAINESVILLE, FL
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UHV investigating how to expand broadband service in the area

Victoria Texas – The University of Houston-Victoria wants to expand broadband service to help get higher education to people who live in rural areas. Donald Jirkovsky, director of UHV’s Center of Regional Collaboration, says the university plans to reach out to rural areas to that need broadband service. He said the first steps were taken to make broadband a reality in rural areas.
VICTORIA, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

City of Dayton bringing first section of fiber Internet project online

After months of planning and installation, the City of Dayton has begun testing its DayNet fiber Internet connections and is expecting to bring the first customers online by mid-December. “We are running drops to people’s houses that we are using for testing. We will run the tests and then hopefully...
DAYTON, TX
cbs3duluth.com

$100 million will be directed to expand broadband internet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) (CBS 3 Duluth) -The state will direct $100 million in additional funding to expand broadband internet in Wisconsin. The latest round of grants is part of the recently passed $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill. The legislation provides $65 billion to expand broadband coverage nationwide. Wisconsin has been...
INTERNET
WDEF

Comcast announces Internet boost for Chattanooga area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Comcast on Wednesday announced that the company is boosting internet speeds for Chattanooga customers at no extra charge. The following upgrades are now live at no additional cost to customers:. Performance Starter upload speeds doubled to 50/10 Mbps. Performance Select upload speeds doubled to 100/10 Mbps. Performance...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
telecompetitor.com

Bluebird Brings Internet Exchange Fabric to Less Congested Markets

Bluebird Networks is bringing internet exchanges to its midwest roots, adding capability to its smaller market footprint and helping to avoid more congested larger markets. The company said it is now operating internet exchanges in two of its data centers. The exchanges are in Bettendorf, Iowa – one of the...
INTERNET
San Francisco Chronicle

Xfinity outage leaves tens of thousands in the Bay Area without internet

UPDATE: Here's what Comcast says about the huge Bay Area Xfinity outage. Comcast’s Xfinity customers expressed frustration Monday night at a widespread outage that disconnected them from their cable, phone and internet services for more than an hour. People from all around the Bay Area said they lost their connections...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wfxrtv.com

Lumos Networks brings gigabit fiber internet to Alleghany Highlands

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Charlotte, NC fiber-based telecommunications provider is expanding its services to Alleghany County. Lumos Networks completed a project that will provide 100 percent gigabit fiber internet speed to the Alleghany Highlands — for those within the company’s service area. According to the company, Alleghany Highlands is one of the few areas of its size to have 100 percent gigabit internet speed.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
telecompetitor.com

ABI: Fixed Wireless is on the Move, Predicts 180M Subscribers by 2026

The worldwide Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market will grow to $70 billion in revenue, with 180 million subscribers by 2026, according to a new fixed wireless growth forecast from ABI Research. The report adds that 5G will be a major driver of the growth, with the 5G FWA market accounting...
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Consolidated boots up 'Fidium Fiber' brand as network upgrades expand

Consolidated Communications has launched Fidium Fiber, a new brand and service offering, in parts of northern New England as the company pushes ahead with a broader fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) upgrade project. Fidium is Latin for "attune." Consolidated hinted in late October that a new fiber-focused brand was in the works. "I've...
SMALL BUSINESS
telecompetitor.com

Consolidated Launches New Fidium Fiber Brand

Consolidated Communications unveiled its new brand for fiber-based services, Fidium Fiber. It’s a consumer facing brand and will feature symmetrical gigabit service with no data caps. Fidium Fiber will offer gigabit service for $70 per month, which includes installation and equipment, with no long term contract. Other speeds will be...
TECHNOLOGY

