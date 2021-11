The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim's 10th anniversary is almost upon us and one way Bethesda is celebrating its milestone is with a brand-new board game. Known as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - The Adventure Game, the unique take on the iconic video game is set to release in Summer 2022. As it stands, you can "back" it via Gamefound, starting from £68, but quickly raising up to £220 for any fans who wish to pick up a higher tier with its expansions, miniatures and other fancy bits of content.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO