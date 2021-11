SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Bridgeport completed the thirteenth undefeated regular season in program history with a 38-7 win at Lincoln. The victory secured the Big 10 Conference championship for the Indians (10-0). “Coming into the season, a lot of people were doubting us because we lost a lot of linemen and we lost a lot of skill players. People were making comments that we’ll see if we can make it to the playoffs or if we are going to keep the playoff streak and the winning season streak alive. Our kids took that to heart,” said Bridgeport head coach Tyler Phares.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO