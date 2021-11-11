CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Australia, Saudi Arabia in 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9QFr_0ctlQE3n00
1 of 10

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia and Saudi Arabia played to an often ill-tempered, rainy 0-0 draw on Thursday in the Socceroos’ first home match in more than two years.

After winning the opening three games of the current qualifying stage, and 11 World Cup qualifiers in a row, Australia has now dropped five points from the last two, including a loss to Japan in the previous match.

The result was better for Saudi Arabia, winning its first point on Australian soil, to stay atop the group with 13 points from five games. Australia has 10 from five matches and Japan six from four games.

Australia plays China on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates and Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said a win then would leave his team in a “fantastic position.”

“Overall we played well, we created chances but they didn’t go in,” Arnold said. “Then a little bit of frustration set in with the time wasting and tactics from the Saudis. We have to learn to be better with that because that’s when they came up with their chances.”

Australia had the better of the chances, although goalkeeper Mat Ryan was forced to produce three good second-half saves. The Socceroos lost Stoke defender Harry Souttar to a knee injury with 12 minutes left in the game.

Neither team had a shot on target in the first half.

Before Thursday, Australia’s last game at home was a 5-0 win over Nepal in October 2019, when Jamie Maclaren scored three goals and Souttar netted twice on debut.

The Socceroos have been forced to play all of their games abroad since then because of Australia’s closed borders and COVID-19 restrictions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More AP Asia sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-asia and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery Of World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean got an early Christmas present with the delivery of its newest ship, the 236,857 gross ton, 1,188 feet long, 6,988-passenger Wonder of the Seas. It’s the fifth Oasis Class cruise ship for Royal Caribbean, with at least one more to come, and it seizes the title of ‘world’s largest cruise ship’ from fleet-mate Symphony of the Seas.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Arnold
Person
Harry Souttar
Person
Jamie Maclaren
Sports Illustrated

Brazil Becomes First South American Team to Qualify for 2022 World Cup

With five qualifying matches and 12 months to go until the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar, Brazil punched its ticket with a 1–0 win over Colombia on Thursday. It took a late goal from Lyon midfielder Lucas Paquetá to hand the Brazilians the lead in the 72nd minute in a game in which they outshot their opponents 16–5. The victory puts Brazil at 34 points, 18 ahead of fifth-place Colombia with just five matches remaining.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Sakkari beats Swiatek in their opening match at WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Maria Sakkari used her strong first serve to extend her dominance over former French Open champion Iga Swiatek with a 6-2, 6-4 win Thursday in their opening match at the WTA Finals. The 26-year-old Sakkari, who is having a breakout year, also beat Swiatek in straight sets...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudis#Stoke#Australian#Ap Asia
WBAL Radio

Pulisic sparks US over Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic sent a message — with his head and his undershirt. Take that, Mexico. Pulisic and the Americans are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his very first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the United States beat Mexico 2-0 Friday night in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Country
Australia
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Los Angeles

USA Beats Mexico 2-0 in Fiery World Cup Qualifier

The USA recorded a memorable win in Cincinnati, beating a more experienced Mexico team by two goals to nil. The game being a World Cup qualifier added to the intensity as USA leapfrogged Mexico in the standings and put themselves in a good position to make the tournament. Neither team...
MLS
Derrick

Spain edges Sweden 1-0 to qualify for World Cup

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Substitute Álvaro Morata scored late as Spain beat Sweden 1-0 Sunday to qualify for the World Cup for the 12th straight time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s team facing the playoffs. Morata scored the winner from inside the area in the 86th minute after a long-range shot by...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Namibia 0-1 Togo in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

We end the coverage of the 0-1 victory of Togo over Namibia in the sixth match of group H of the African Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. We invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sports. 10:57 AM6 hours ago.
FIFA
AFP

'This is huge' as Marsh powers Australia to T20 World Cup title

Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 as Australia hammered New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday with captain Aaron Finch describing the achievement as "huge". Chasing 173 for victory, Australia depended on a 92-run second-wicket stand between David Warner, who made 53, and Marsh to achieve their target with seven balls to spare in Dubai. Warner became Trent Boult's second wicket but Marsh kept up the charge to power Australia home to their long-awaited T20 crown and add to their five 50-over World Cup trophies. Glenn Maxwell, who made 28, joined Marsh, who hit six fours and four sixes in his 50-ball knock, to put on 66 runs and hit the winning boundary.
WORLD
casinonewsdaily.com

Scotland defeated Moldova 2 – 0 to Reach World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

Scotland has now officially moved on to the European playoffs in 2022 World Cup qualifying stage on Friday, November 12th, 2021 as Scotland won with a final tally of 2 to 0 against Moldova in Group F play. Scotland is now guaranteed the 2nd – place finish in Group F of these 2022 World Cup qualifiers behind the 1st – place football club, Denmark, who cruised to their 9th consecutive victory.
FIFA
The Independent

France and Belgium secure Qatar World Cup spots with qualifying victories

Big guns France and Belgium both confirmed their places in next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar after qualifying victories on Saturday night.Kylian Mbappe struck four as France sealed their place at the top of Group D in style with an emphatic 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in Paris The Paris St Germain star blasted a hat-trick inside the first 32 minutes before Karim Benzema bagged a brace to take Didier Deschamps’ men five clear before the hour mark.A goal from Adrien Rabiot and an Antoine Griezmann penalty added to the carnival atmosphere at the Parc des Princes before Mbappe rounded...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

652K+
Followers
347K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy