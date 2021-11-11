Comedian C Willi Myles Explains Why He Moved Back To Minnesota

Just over a three hour's drive from St. Cloud -- way up in the Iron Range and 50 miles NE of Grand Rapids -- is Minnesota's most rebellious town: Kinney, MN. I'm not originally from Minnesota, so I don't know if the story of the Republic of Kinney is common knowledge to Minnesota natives or not. I only learned of the story of Kinney this week, and I couldn't believe I'd never heard it before! The story of a small Minnesota community that took matters into its own hands, theirs is the stuff of legends and -- I think -- the kind of story that ought to be taught in every Minnesota history class!

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO