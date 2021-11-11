CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
F.W. de Klerk, South African Nobel Prize winner for opening government, dies at 85

By Glenn Frankel The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

F.W. de Klerk, who as South Africa’s last white president opened the door to black majority rule in sub-Saharan Africa’s most prosperous nation by releasing Nelson Mandela from prison, died Nov. 11 at his home in Cape Town. He was 85 years old. The FW de Klerk Foundation announced...

www.sentinelsource.com

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

South Africa's last apartheid president, F.W. de Klerk, dies

JOHANNESBURG -- F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died at age 85. Frederik Willem de Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the...
AFRICA
insideedition.com

F.W. de Klerk, South African President Who Freed Nelson Mandela, Dead at 85

F.W. de Klerk, the Nobel Peace Prize winner and South African president who freed Nelson Mandela after 27 years in prison in February 1990, has died at 85, according to BBC. He died at his home in Fresnaye from mesothelioma cancer, the FW de Klerk Foundation said Thursday. He was diagnosed with the illness earlier this year.
WORLD
Washington Post

Some Africans — but not all — are happy with the quality of their elections

Two recent electoral contests have renewed optimism in Africa about the transformative power of elections. In August, challenger Hakainde Hichilema’s victory over Zambian President Edgar Lungu gave democracy advocates hope of reversing the country’s seeming slide into authoritarianism. And just last week, local government elections in South Africa energized opposition supporters and shocked the ruling African National Congress, which fell short of 50 percent of the vote for the first time since the country’s transition to majority rule.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

FW de Klerk, South African president and Afrikaner nationalist who won the Nobel Peace prize jointly with Nelson Mandela for his role in ending apartheid – obituary

FW de Klerk, who has died aged 85, was South Africa’s last white president, a dedicated Afrikaner nationalist who brought an end to apartheid and launched negotiations which he knew would lead inevitably to black rule and his own fall from political power. When de Klerk and Nelson Mandela, the...
WORLD
Mikhail Gorbachev
Nelson Mandela
The Guardian

#Nobel Prize#Sub Saharan Africa#African People#South African#Afrikaner#National Party
Africa
South Africa
The Independent

