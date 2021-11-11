F.W. de Klerk, South African Nobel Prize winner for opening government, dies at 85

Bolivia's opposition on Monday stepped up its demands on leftist President Luis Arce with a call for the repeal of more laws after a week of protests. The opposition mayor's office in the capital La Paz, civil organizations and a powerful retail sector trade union met to demand the annulment of regulations approved by the Arce government this year, including a development plan which they say ignores the powers of local mayors, regional governments and public universities. La Paz mayor Ivan Arias read out the new demands at the meeting and said it was agreed a march would be held in the capital on Wednesday. The meeting, held at the premises of the local government, was harassed by officials who threw eggs and tomatoes at the front of the building.

ADVOCACY ・ 7 HOURS AGO