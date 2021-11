The NexiGo Meeting 360 conference camera is an all-in-one solution for professionals to utilize when participating in video calls or conferences that will work to maximize efficiency for users. The unit is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology that will work diligently to monitor the scene and automatically adjust the position according to who is talking. The camera is capable of offering a 360-degree functionality that will capture footage in 8K to maximize resolution for those on the other line.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO