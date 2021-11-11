Bee Brilliant with Bacigalupi’s Brillante Sparkling Wine

Discover Hidden Treasures from Napa’s Small, Family-Owned Vintners. More and more wine collectives are popping up around Napa Valley as small, boutique, family wineries look for brick and mortar tasting rooms to showcase their labels. The fact is, many of the micro and nano wineries that produce 3000 cases or less are often restricted by costs or permits to open a tasting room or hospitality center to host guests on their property. As a result, many of these vintners sample and sell their rare and often cult-caliber labels at a wine collective. Thus, combining forces presents a symbiotic proposition for the small vintners to showcase their wines in a single venue and for the discerning oenophile to discover some of Napa’s rare winery gems that can’t be found outside of Napa Valley. While there are many popping up around Napa Valley, here is a list with a formidable following:

