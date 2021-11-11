CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

KDA/USD - Kadena US Dollar

investing.com
 4 days ago

Pattern Timeframe Reliability Candles Ago Candle Time. Downside Gap Three Methods 15 6 Nov 12, 2021...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Crucial for traders! Bump in cryptocurrency market after the US Congress decision

Investing.com - Bitcoin , Ethereum and other top-10 cryptocurrencies are falling Tuesday morning after new legislation was voted down in the U.S. Cryptocurrencies saw significant declines on Tuesday morning. According to the French edition of Investing.com, BTC/USD fell to the $60,500 level around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. This represents a drop of more than 8% from the 66,320 maximum reached on Monday morning. Since then, the king of cryptocurrencies has rebounded slightly.
STOCKS
DailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: Weakness Spelling Trouble? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar losing ground to most ASEAN currencies lately. USD/SGD continues to consolidate, USD/THB clears trendline. USD/IDR channel breakout falters, USD/PHP facing key support. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar has been extending gains against the Singapore Dollar since...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Setups: Gold, DXY & USD/CAD Levels

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

MANA/USD - Decentraland US Dollar

Decentraland Rides Facebook’s Metaverse Wave Targeting $5.60 By Ali Martinez - Nov 02, 2021. The Metaverse project Decentraland has seen its MANA token's price rise by 640% since Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced its Meta rebrand last week.Key Takeaways Decentraland has... October: For Markets, Not So Scary After All By Keith Schneider...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volume#Us Dollar#Candles#Usd#Open24#Kda Usd Quotes Exchange#Bittrex
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD steady approaches 1.1600 amid overall US dollar weakness

The US Dollar is under selling pressure amid higher US T-bond yields. The single currency extends its two-day sharp rise, threatening to break above 1.1600. EUR/USD: A break above 1.1600 would expose 1.1650; otherwise, it could fall towards 1.1400. The EUR/USD advances for the second day in a row, beginning...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

US dollar eases post-FOMC

The Bank of England’s surprise call not to hike rates overnight sparked some volatility in currency markets as it led to a sharp retreat in yields across the US and Europe. Somewhat surprisingly, the US dollar outperformed, with the dollar index rising 0.51% to 94.33, where it remains in Asia. Given the moves in bond yields and gold overnight, the rise of the US dollar is perhaps a signal that rallies elsewhere will be temporary.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: US Dollar Slumps Against Canadian Dollar

The US dollar drifted a little bit lower against the Canadian dollar on Monday as we continue to see the crude oil markets trying to break out to fresh, new highs again. The US dollar has been soft for a while, and it does make sense that we would see a continuation of the overall downtrend. If we break down below the 1.23 handle, then it is likely that we will see a bigger move to the 1.20 handle underneath.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD Gained As US Retail Sales Are Awaited

The USD tended to gain against a number of its counterparts yesterday as the market’s attention turns to the release of the US retail sales growth rate for October in today’s American session. It should be noted that shortly after the release also the US industrial production growth rate for the same month is to be released and could extend the volatility for the greenback. On a monetary level the market’s bets on whether the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace, after the release of the US CPI rates for October last week, were carried forward and we note Atlanta Fed President Bostic’s speech later on today. On a more fundamental level, we note the friendly tone in the meeting of US president Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping and its characteristic that the Chinese leader called the US president an “old friend”, while also called for more cooperation and communication. The Yuan tended to gain and the partial thawing of tensions in the US-Sino relationships could create some safe haven outflows for the USD and provide support for commodity currencies such as the Aussie. US stockmarkets presented little volatility yesterday, yet we would note that Tesla’s share price continued to drop given also that Elon Musk threatened to sell another part of its shareholdings in a Twitter spat with Democratic senator Sanders.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data, Will AUD/USD React

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Chinese Economic Data, Japan GDP - Talking Points. Australian Dollar is in focus with Chinese economic data on tap to kick off APAC trading. Japan’s Q3 GDP crossed the wires at -3.0% q/q, missing analysts’ expectations of -0.7%. AUD/USD looks to move higher after a Bullish Engulfing...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Breakout Rips to Fresh 2021 Highs

US Dollartechnical trade level update – Weekly Chart. USD breakout rips to fresh yearly highs – pivot above multi-year slope. DXYsupport 94.47, 94.13, 93.81(bullish invalidation) – Resistance 95.15, 96.10/50 (key) The US Dollar Index rallied for a third consecutive week with a major breakout fueling a rally of more than...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data

Global market volatility was rather mixed this past week. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell roughly 0.9%, 0.17% and 0.5% respectively. Across the Atlantic Ocean, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 gained about 0.2% and 0.6% respectively. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 was flat as the Hang Send Index climbed 1.8%.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Remains Supported Above 113.00, Dollar Gains

USD/JPY remains well supported near 113.00 and 112.75. It is facing a major hurdle near 114.35 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD extended decline and traded below 1.1500. GBP/USD traded to a new weekly low below the 1.3440 support. USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The US Dollar found support near the 112.70 zone...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar exploded higher yesterday to set a fresh yearly high. The headline driver was a really strong inflation print of 6.2%, the highest read in over 30 years. But the actual trigger was a sloppy bond auction that saw markets beginning to react to that inflation data. The...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD looks vulnerable as US Dollar firms up

NZDUSD remains vulnerable as the downtrend has resumed amid a stronger Greenback. FOMC is looking to hike interest rates after more robust than expected US CPI figures were released. US Dollar is expected to maintain a bullish tone until the next Fed meeting. Technically, the NZDUSD pair seems poised to...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Stalls- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels. Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD/CAD rally vulnerable as price stalls into uptrend resistance. Resistance 1.2493, 1.2520 (key) - Support 1.2422, 1.2363/78 (critical) The Canadian Dollar is virtually unchanged against the US Dollar since the start...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal Risk– Breakdown Levels

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels. Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart. Aussie key resistance steady 7531/42, Support 7385, 7293 (critical) The Australian Dollar is under pressure against the US Dollar this week with AUD/USD attempting to mark a second consecutive weekly decline. A...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD climbs to 1.2465 amid broad US dollar weakness

USD/CAD trims some Monday losses, advances 0.24% during the day. US Producer Price Index came in line with expectations, and the market reaction was muted. Market participants await Wednesday's CPI numbers, which expect inflation to rise by 5.8% YoY. The USD/CAD edges higher during the New York session, up 0.12%,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD slumps below 0.7400 on broad US dollar strength

AUD/USD dipped below 0.7400 for the first time in ten days, printed a low of 0.7382. In the FX Market, the sentiment is risk-averse, as safe-haven currencies appreciate. US Jobless Claims improve for the fourth consecutive week. The AUD/USD pair plunges during the day, down 0.62%, trading at 0.7402 at...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy