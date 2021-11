The company lost money in the third quarter, but the real story is about PLBY Group's growth efforts. Shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY), which describes itself as a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company, rose sharply in the first few minutes of trading on Tuesday, gaining just over 26% at one point. Roughly an hour into the trading day, the stock had given back a fair amount of that gain, but was still higher by a more-than-respectable 14%. The company's third-quarter earnings update, which hit the market after it closed on Monday, was the likely cause of this morning's excitement.

STOCKS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO