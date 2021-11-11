CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Kmet becoming key piece of Bears' offense

By Chris Emma
(670 The Score) Following the Bears' heartbreaking loss against the Steelers on Monday night, second-year tight end Cole Kmet approached rookie quarterback Justin Fields and picked up his spirits.

“We’re almost there,” Fields recalled Kmet saying. “We just got to keep working.”

The connection between Fields and Kmet is a key part of why the Bears are making progress offensively.

Fields and the Bears are making Kmet an important piece of their passing game. As Chicago mounted a comeback Monday, Kmet became a go-to target as he continued to find seams in Pittsburgh’s coverage. He had a season-high six receptions for 87 yards while being targeted eight times. Kmet has 28 catches in nine games, which matches his reception total in 16 games in his rookie season in 2020.

Kmet credited the continued work he has done with Fields for the increased production. That work only began in earnest when Fields became the starting quarterback in late September.

“As we’ve gotten more reps with Justin and kind of having him at the helm, things have just naturally been getting better,” Kmet said. “(We) kind of have a feel for each other, not only me but I think th other receivers as well. So, I think that’s going to keep progressing as the year goes on.”

Establishing Kmet in the offense has been an ongoing process for the Bears since they selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Through nine games last season, he had just six catches and was an afterthought in the team’s offensive plans. He then had 22 receptions in the final seven games, a clear confidence builder entering his second year in the league.

Like the rest of the Bears’ targets on offense, there was an adjustment period when Fields stepped into the starting role. Fields had worked with the Bears’ reserve offense throughout the offseason program, training camp and into the regular season. The chemistry was lacking when he was elevated to lead the offense.

Fields is now growing more comfortable working with each of his targets -- and Kmet in particular.

“He’s at a point right now where I think you’re starting to see some more targets go his way,” coach Matt Nagy told reporters of Kmet on Tuesday. “He’s making big catches. And he’s a big-body guy. He’s a physical-type tight end, doing great in the run game, love the way he practices. He’s taking that next step. We had a slow start early on. I think you’re going to just continue to see him kind of like last year, we got him going more and more. And I think you’ll continue to probably see that this year with him.

“I love where he’s at. I love his mentality and I think he’s going to keep growing.”

For his part, Kmet is embracing that process. As a young player adjusting to the NFL, he worked with some of the game’s top tight ends in Travis Kelce (Chiefs), George Kittle (49ers) and Greg Olsen (retired) at the Tight End University camp this past summer in Nashville. Kmet noted that one of his greatest takeaways from that experience was learning how to improvise routes in coverage.

That’s something Kmet is now executing as he continues to seek a greater connection with Fields. They see opportunity ahead.

“That’s just going to continue to grow,” Kmet said.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

