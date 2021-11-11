CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much Pain Have Injuries Inflicted on Packers?

By Bill Huber
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have been hammered by injuries. Also, the Packers really aren’t in any worse shape than most teams.

Two things can be true at once, and that’s the case with NFL injury data.

According to ManGamesLost.com, a subscription site that charts injuries for the NFL and other professional sports, Packers players have missed 79 games due to injuries. That makes Green Bay the 13th-most-injured team in the NFL and not too far the league median of 74 games. So, from that perspective, injuries haven’t been an epidemic.

The other way to look at it is through the quality of players who have been injured. And there is where the Packers have really felt the pain.

Man Games Lost uses a metric called “Lost.av.” Lost-av measures the injury impact based on a player’s Approximate Value from the previous season. What’s Approximate Value? Created by Pro Football Reference, Approximate Value is an attempt to put a single number on the seasonal value of a player at any position from any year.

The Packers have had three high-profile, extended absences. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari hasn’t played this season, Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has played in only one game and All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander has missed the last five games. Throw in big-play receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and veteran cornerback Kevin King missing five games, Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins missing three games, and All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams missing a game apiece due to COVID, the lost-av has added up.

In fact, by that metric, no team in the NFL has been impacted more by injuries than Green Bay. Individually, Bakhtiari has been the most-impactful injury in the NFL. Two others are in the top 20. In total, there are five Packers in the top 60.

The Packers were 14th in 2020 and 29th in 2019, when their remarkable health was a major reason for their surprise run to the NFC Championship Game.

The team is getting healthier. After playing without its top three receivers at Arizona, Adams, Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard returned last week. Bakhtiari could make his season debut on Sunday against Seattle, and Rodgers could be back, as well, after testing positive for COVID.

The Packers have overcome the injury adversity. After dropping the opener to the Saints, they won seven in a row until losing last week at Kansas City without Rodgers. Jenkins’ versatility has saved the offensive line, and the addition of cornerback Rasul Douglas was a shrewd move by general manager Brian Gutekunst. The position coaches have done a remarkable job of getting the cliché “next man up” ready.

“Yeah, it’s called kind of keep your head in the sand and don’t look at anything,” coach Matt LaFleur said of handling the challenges thrown at his squad. “I constantly have to remind everybody in my family, don’t read, don’t look at anything. I have to follow the same advice, I guess. You just focus on the task at hand because each week is such a challenge, no matter who you’re playing. Everybody has different circumstances. Everybody in the league is going through adversity. So, you’ve just got to keep putting one foot in front of the other and focus what you have right in front of you.”

