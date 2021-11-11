Love Life season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO Max?

Looney Tunes Cartoons got a trailer for Season 3 from HBO Max. The animated series has been a source of celebration for WarnerMedia as they launched their streaming service. Both Looney Tunes and Elmo's late-night show have been huge for younger viewers on the service. Having access to both legacy cartoons and Cartoon Network's various programming has been a lift for the streamer. Thanksgiving will play host to the new episodes on HBO Max and fans can check out the new trailer right here. Hubei and Bertie, the mice that older fans might recognize, will make their debut in a short this season. So many different legacy characters will enter some familiar trappings with Bugs, Daffy, Sylvester, Tweety, Marvin the Martian, and more. Check out the trailer for yourself down below:
Comments / 0