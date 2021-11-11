Love Life season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO Max?

Following the premiere of season 2 today, can you expect an Animaniacs season 3 renewal? Or, is this revival already said and done?. The first order of business to share here is what we’d consider to be very good news: After all, there are more episodes coming down the road! This news was first announced earlier this year, which represents Hulu making a real commitment to what was a childhood favorite for a lot of now-adult viewers. You’ve got the title characters, Pinky & the Brain, and then a number of other familiar faces rolled into this show. It’s still got some of the zany energy of the original, albeit updated into a totally-new package.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO