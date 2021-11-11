FAIR PLAY BROADCASTING ACT INTRODUCED IN STATE HOUSE

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Penns Manor School Board heard from their solicitor concerning the day’s actions on the K-12 mask mandates. Earlier in the day, Commonwealth Court ruled that the Pennsylvania Department of Health order to mandate masks in K-12 schools was not properly put in place as the Department did not follow proper procedures, but later in the day, Governor Tom Wolf made an immediate appeal of the ruling to the State Supreme Court, putting the mask mandate decision on hold. The plaintiffs in the case, which included Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, can also file a request to the supreme court to lift the stay on the mask mandate.

