CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

FAIR PLAY BROADCASTING ACT INTRODUCED IN STATE HOUSE

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 5 days ago

A bill from State Representative Jim Struzzi that would level the playing field for local broadcasters concerning high school sports was introduced on Wednesday in the state house. House Bill 2074, known as the Fair Play Broadcasting Act, will protect...

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

Senators Introduce Covered Farm Vehicle Modernization Act Bill

A pair of Senators have introduced the Covered Farm Vehicle Modernization Act. South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association President Eric Jennings says this bill removes un-needed red tape that would require in some cases having a commercial drives license just to haul around a farm or back to town say during harvest. The bill lets people legally pull and haul a gooseneck trailer with their pickup truck without having to get a CDL.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State News

State House Democrats introduce new voting rights legislation

Michigan House Democrats, joined by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, announced a set of bills Wednesday aimed to protect Michiganders’ right to vote. The seven bills — H.B. 5513 through H.B. 5519 — are proposed in response to mainly Republican-backed election reform bills...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wdadradio.com

PA COMMONWEALTH COURT THROWS OUT SCHOOL MASK MANDATE

The state Commonwealth Court has ruled that the acting Department of Health secretary did not have the authority to issue a statewide mask mandate for schools, and her order to have students wear masks in schools has been thrown out. Reports say that Commonwealth Court judges voted 4-1 to declare...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

PENNS MANOR BOARD DISCUSSES ACTIONS BY COMMONWEALTH COURT, GOVERNOR WOLF ON MASK MANDATES

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Penns Manor School Board heard from their solicitor concerning the day’s actions on the K-12 mask mandates. Earlier in the day, Commonwealth Court ruled that the Pennsylvania Department of Health order to mandate masks in K-12 schools was not properly put in place as the Department did not follow proper procedures, but later in the day, Governor Tom Wolf made an immediate appeal of the ruling to the State Supreme Court, putting the mask mandate decision on hold. The plaintiffs in the case, which included Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, can also file a request to the supreme court to lift the stay on the mask mandate.
MANOR, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oklahoma State
wdadradio.com

PLANNING OFFICE TO HOST SALDO MEETINGS LATER THIS MONTH

The Indiana County Office of Planning and Development is setting up a series of meetings across the county to talk about the county’s Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance. The meetings are designed to share key information about the SALDO with the public and give the public a chance to give...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES EISENHOWER BUILDING STUDY PROPOSAL, BONUS FOR SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS

On Monday night, the Indiana School Board approved a proposal from an architectural firm concerning Eisenhower Elementary School. The proposal from Buchart Horn Architects in Pittsburgh will have the firm perform a building assessment of the school damaged by fire back in April 16th of this year. Business Manager Jared Cronauer said that the study will perform a number of purposes for the district aside from providing the board with a detailed report of the damage and estimates for the building.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH BUDGET TO BE PUT UP FOR ADVERTISEMENT TONIGHT

Indiana Borough Council will meet tonight and will look to advertise the budget for 2022. The budget was brought up for discussion during the agenda prep session earlier this month. The budget presented had revenues of $5.3 million and a deficit of $140,408. To fill the budget gap, the budget includes a transfer from the borough’s reserve fund.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy