Blood cancer diagnosis: when mission impossible became possible

Letdown though it was, BACE inhibitors’ fall from grace as the up-and-coming Alzheimer’s disease treatment may not have been in vain. According to a study published November 8 in Nature Cancer, verubecestat, the first of a class of BACE inhibitors to fail big in AD trials, may yet hold promise as a treatment for glioblastoma. Researchers led by Shideng Bao at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio reported that the drug rallied tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to transform from glioma promoters to glioma slayers. Verubecestat did this by shutting off IL-6 signaling in the macrophages, which lifted the lid on the cells’ otherwise-healthy appetite for tumor cells. Especially when combined with low-dose radiation—a rallying cry for macrophages to enter a tumor—verubecestat treatment slowed tumor growth in the mouse brain.

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO