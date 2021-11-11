CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Top 10 Most Wanted Violent Dangerous Criminals Captured

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJ4fq_0ctlDFYD00

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their arrests, including one fugitive and two sex offenders. All three fugitives were considered violent and dangerous.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls, TX. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Fernando Cruz Ramirez was arrested Nov. 3 in Odessa. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Arnoldo Reyes Aranbula was arrested Nov. 5 in Corpus Christi. Their arrests were not the results of tips, so no rewards will be paid.

Billy Ray Dake, 47, of Harleton.

Dake was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, Wichita Falls police and Holliday police. He was arrested on Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls, the same day he was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Dake had been wanted by authorities since May 17, 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest on Aug. 27, 2021, for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 1992, Dake was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 5-year-old boy. He was sentenced to 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2011, Dake was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to five years in a TDCJ prison. In 2018, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced to eight years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in November 2019. For more information, view his captured bulletin .

Fernando Cruz Ramirez, 30, of Odessa.

Ramirez was arrested by DPS Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Odessa police at an apartment complex in Odessa. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Oct. 25.

Ramirez had been wanted by authorities since Feb. 14, 2020, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. On Oct. 12, 2020, the San Benito Police Department issued a warrant for criminal mischief. On July 21, 2021, DPS issued warrants for Ramirez’s arrest for evading arrest and possession of marijuana. On Aug. 31, 2021, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant, as well, for burglary of a habitation.

In 2014, Ramirez was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 10 years of probation. In 2017, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to five years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in January 2020. For more information, view his captured bulletin .

Arnoldo Reyes Aranbula, 61, of Corpus Christi.

Aranbula was arrested by DPS Special Agents and Highway Patrol Troopers in the city. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on Oct. 7. He is affiliated with the Raza Unida gang.

Aranbula has been wanted by authorities since Dec. 15, 2020, when a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender. In 1998, he was convicted of possession of marijuana when he was found at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint with 37 pounds of narcotics and sentenced to four years in a TDCJ prison. In 1999, he was convicted of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child for incidents involving girls ages 4, 6 and 7. He was sentenced to five years in a TDCJ prison. For more information view his captured bulletin

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 27 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 10 gang members and 14 sex offenders. In addition, $54,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website .

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

