Colorado just got its fifth In-N-Out Burger location, and it's only a matter of time until Grand Junction gets one. How long have we been having this discussion? I know, I know, it's been a long time, but, somehow it just feels like a Grand Junction In-N-Out is more likely to become a reality and not just a lingering fantasy. Mark my words, the day is coming when we won't be asking the question do you want In-N-Out in Grand Junction but rather what's your favorite way to have your In-N- Out burger.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO