Presidential Election

Hunter Biden testy over questions about rumored controversial laptop

By Mark Menard
 5 days ago

Appearing at a Manhattan art gallery for a show featuring his paintings, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter had a terse response for a reporter who asked about a story that has dogged him for months regarding a laptop that had allegedly been his and is now in the possession of the FBI.

“There’s always a smart-ass in the bunch,” Biden replied, according to the reporter from the New York Post who inquired about the computer and described Biden’s countenance as a “tight grin.”

Biden’s wife Melissa Cohen then responded, “It doesn’t exist.”

Biden, who has been obtuse about the laptop in the past, has never fully denied that the computer the FBI received from a Delaware repair shop is his and in fact said it could belong to him.

An October 2020 report by the New York Post alleged that the computer’s contents included an archive of emails dealing with business dealings overseas that were called into question by Republicans during Biden’s father’s Presidential campaign as well as some videos of Hunter Biden that were of an explicit nature.

MC
4d ago

check out the pictures from his laptop floating around the internet today with a naked Hunter and an 8 year old dressed as a stripper. The depraved are being protected by a criminal DOJ.

Jerry Smith
4d ago

The fact is the rumor I'd only being driven by media.The laptop is real and emails have been authenticated to prove it along with the test of the stuff leaked.

Marla Stone
3d ago

Cocky & smart mouthed just like Daddy. People don't forget what we watched play out. The laptop exists & contains incriminating evidence likely for both of them. We know Joe has his hand out ; Quid Pro Joe.

