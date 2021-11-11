Hunter Biden testy over questions about rumored controversial laptop

Appearing at a Manhattan art gallery for a show featuring his paintings, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter had a terse response for a reporter who asked about a story that has dogged him for months regarding a laptop that had allegedly been his and is now in the possession of the FBI.

“There’s always a smart-ass in the bunch,” Biden replied, according to the reporter from the New York Post who inquired about the computer and described Biden’s countenance as a “tight grin.”

Biden’s wife Melissa Cohen then responded, “It doesn’t exist.”

Biden, who has been obtuse about the laptop in the past, has never fully denied that the computer the FBI received from a Delaware repair shop is his and in fact said it could belong to him.

An October 2020 report by the New York Post alleged that the computer’s contents included an archive of emails dealing with business dealings overseas that were called into question by Republicans during Biden’s father’s Presidential campaign as well as some videos of Hunter Biden that were of an explicit nature.