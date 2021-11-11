CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Santa shortage looms as holidays draw near

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EHgD_0ctlBhrB00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

While COVID-19 numbers are off their peaks, older, overweight Americans remain at higher risk. And that’s creating a shortage of Santas as we enter the holiday season.

The Wall Street Journal reports Santa bookers are overwhelmed as events and organizations try to bring Saint Nick to their functions this year after taking last year off. But health concerns have many Santas opting to sit another winter out.

For instance, Susen Mesco, founder of a professional Santa school in Denver, said she usually receives 15 to 20 requests for “Christmas in July” events, but this year she had 70 by February. And as the holidays loom, the demand has only increased.

"About once every eight minutes I’m getting calls from someone who wants a Santa Claus for some event," Mesco told a local TV station.

A separate school in Texas says it has 10% to 15% fewer Santas to send out this year, while bookings have seen a 121% increase.

The good news is the shortage means some extra jingle for the Kris Kringle cosplayers. Mesco says her Santas are earning about 12% more this year. (And in California, they’re earning up to $300 per hour—$50 more per hour than last year.) They’re also working more events than ever—and on nontraditional nights.

It’s not just health concerns for the Santas. Some have moved since the start of the pandemic to be closer to family, causing shortages in areas that used to depend on them.

Last year, many malls kept their Santas behind plexiglass or cancelled the holiday tradition altogether. Thanks to vaccines, that looks to be easing this year, with many shopping centers reinstituting pictures. Mask policies vary by location.

More must-read business news and analysis from Fortune:

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

Why the physical and economic pain of ‘long COVID’ will probably well outlast the pandemic

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Millions of people who have gotten COVID-19 and survived are finding that a full recovery can be frustratingly elusive. Weeks or even months after seemingly recovering from even a mild case, many patients still confront a wide range of health problems. As researchers try to measure the duration and depth of what’s being called “long COVID,” specialized, post–acute COVID clinics are opening to handle the patients. The scale of the pandemic and persistence of some of COVID’s disabling effects mean the economic pain and drain on health resources could continue well after the contagion ends.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

4 exemptions in the OSHA vaccine mandate that employers need to know

The new masking, testing, and vaccine requirements put in place by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are expected to cover 84 million employees, but there are key exemptions that could ease the strain on some employers. A three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit court on Friday did rule to...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
thekatynews.com

Survey: Teen Shoppers Concerned About Shortages of Gift Items This Holiday Season

Junior Achievement Research Also Indicates Teens See Higher Prices, Less Help at Stores. A new survey of teens conducted for Junior Achievement by the research firm ENGINE Insights shows that most teens (55%) are concerned that global supply chain issues will result in shortages of gift items this holiday season. The results are part of the JA Teens & Holiday Spending survey, which assesses teen consumer attitudes associated with the holiday shopping season. The survey of 1,006 13- to 17-year-olds was conducted by ENGINE Insights from October 19 through 24, 2021.
SHOPPING
KSNT News

Santa has arrived to usher in the holiday season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Santa Claus arrived atop the Dillons in the Brookwood Shopping Center Tuesday morning. The arrival of Santa is always a sign the holiday season is near. “This Santa has been helping Topeka usher in the holiday seasons for the past 56 years”, Brady Robb, Co-owner of Brookwood Shopping Center.
TOPEKA, KS
evanstonnow.com

Evanston getting Santa link for the holidays

We all know that Evanston can be as frigid as the North Pole when winter hits. So perhaps it’s only appropriate that several thousand children’s letters to Santa Claus will end up here. And will be answered with presents, too. A charitable organization called Santa For A Day began moving...
EVANSTON, IL
bocaratontribune.com

Santa Returns to Town Center at Boca Raton for the Holidays

Boca Raton, FL – Simon® is pleased to announce Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Town Center at Boca Raton. Santa arrives on Friday, November 19 and will be available until Christmas Eve. Things to know before you go:. Reservations are encouraged. Make...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Loom#Food Crisis#Malls#Fortune Daily#Americans#The Wall Street Journal#Santa Bookers
foxillinois.com

Santa bringing holiday cheer to White Oaks Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many events, but visits with Santa at White Oaks Mall will continue as planned. This year, the Simon Santa Photo Experience at White Oaks Mall will be a socially distanced event. Families can choose to either sit with Santa or maintain...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wbrc.com

Santa to a Senior program helps spread holiday cheer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the COVID pandemic isolation continues to take a toll on older adults, Home Instead of Birmingham is hosting the Be a Santa to a Senior program to help spread holiday cheer. Be a Santa to a Senior supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WESH

Santa Shortage: Santa Claus in high demand across the nation

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a right of passage for many families to plan a visit with Santa each Christmas. If you do see Santa at your local mall, count your Christmas blessings. “If you are thinking of hiring a Santa, you needed to be doing it last month,” Mitch Allen,...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
KRON4 News

COVID-19 causing Santa shortage across the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — From computer chips to rental cars to lumber — shortages have been widespread ahead of the holiday season this year but the latest to the list will hit close to home for many.  HireSanta.com, a company that books Santa’s for events throughout the country tells KRON4 News, is seeing a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
fox13news.com

Santa Claus may not be coming to town this year amid hired Santa shortage

Ho, ho, oh no: Santas are in short supply this year and COVID-19 is largely to blame. Santa Clauses are mostly played by older people who are in their mid-60s on average and tend to weigh around 245 pounds (again, on average), according to The Kringle Group. And many Santas last year, and this year, are continuing to be cautious about making in-person visits to children and gatherings in general.
RETAIL
wymt.com

You could be seeing fewer ‘Santas’ this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There will be a shortage of “Santa’s helpers” this holiday season. As people head about to celebrate the holiday season, they could be seeing fewer Santas. According to the Christmas booking company, HireSanta.com, there are 10 percent fewer Santas this year. Founder and head elf Mitch...
LEXINGTON, KY
995qyk.com

Will A Santa Claus Shortage Make For A Humbug Christmas?

The supply chain issues have been all over the news lately. But will a Santa shortage make for a humbug Christmas this year?. Santa Claus is one of the symbols of Christmas but this year appearances of the jolly old elf might be few and far between. There is a shortage of people who dress as Kris Kringle to go around. Susen Mesco, who runs the Professional Santa Claus School in Denver, says her phone is constantly ringing. People want to book Santa for holiday events. However there is a problem. “The sad part is, COVID and COVID-related deaths have taken a great toll on the Santa industry,” Mesco said.
AMAZON
KAAL-TV

Holiday travel predicted to reach pre-pandemic numbers

(ABC 6 News) - If you are packing your bags and hitting the roads or taking to the skies this holiday season, you're not alone. AAA is expecting over 53 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving this year, the highest one-year increase AAA has seen since 2005. This goes for...
TRAVEL
Fortune

Fortune

59K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy