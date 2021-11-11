Talking Headways Podcast: Streets are Not Just Pipes
By Jeff Wood
This week we’re joined by Miami of Ohio Geography Professor David Prytherch. Prytherch chats with us about his recent journal article in Urban Geography: “Reimagining the physical/social infrastructure of the American street.” We talk about businesses’ newfound interest in the street, equity and ethical discussions about rights to the street, and...
Last Friday’s passage of the $1.2-trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in Congress provided a much-needed win for President Joe Biden. However, sustainable transportation advocates pointed out that the legislation largely prolongs the car-centric status quo by allocating scores of billions of dollars for driving projects, including nearly $110 billion for highways. Still, there are some upsides of the bill for walking, biking, transit, and intercity rail in terms of new funding and better policies. Streetsblog Chicago checked in with local transportation advocates and experts to get their takes on how the deal will impact active transportation in Chicagoland, for better or worse.
Streetsblog L.A. will be off tomorrow for Veteran’s Day and publishing lightly on Friday. Below is a round-up of a few recent news bites that didn’t quite rise to the level of a full story. Metro’s 710 Freeway Widening Task Force. Last Monday, Metro hosted the second meeting of its...
Monica Tibbits-Nutt, the Executive Director of the 128 Business Council, recently capped off six years of service on the governing boards of the MBTA and MassDOT. Tibbits-Nutt was the Vice Chair of the T’s Fiscal and Management Control Board (FMCB), and was one of only two board members (along with Chairperson Joseph Aiello) who served on the board for all six years of its existence.
Safe streets advocates at Circulate San Diego hosted a “Lunch&Learn” webinar this week to discuss the Draft 2021 Regional Transportation Plan released by the San Diego Association of Government (SANDAG). Their report, “SANDAG Reboot,” summarizes the Draft 2021 Regional Plan, the first RTP released since SANDAG was sued for inadequate...
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Five years after the Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) grant program was created with funding from...
Tomorrow, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12, Streetsblog is off for the Veteran’s Day holiday. I, Streetsblog San Francisco’s editor, have decided to use up some vacation time and take off from Veteran’s Day to Thanksgiving to get a long stretch of rest and relaxation. I’ll be back after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29. This will be my first lengthy vacation since I started at Streetsblog in 2015.
Transit systems worldwide require a $208 billion annual investment and ridership must double by 2030 to meet the Paris agreement’s climate change goals. (Streetsblog, City Lab) The infrastructure bill is indeed massive and historic, yet still doesn’t do enough to address needs like better transit (Vox, USA Today) Transit agencies...
Yesterday the CTA announced the addition of two new public artworks along the O’Hare branch of Blue Line that will help beautify the stops and add seating. The Addison and Western stations received the art as a finishing touch to station improvement work performed as part of the $492 million Your New Blue program to modernize the branch.
Voters across the country continued to recognize the importance of keeping public buses and trains moving — and financed — even as most progressive and pro-transit candidates didn’t fare as well at the ballot box this November. This year, 11 out of 11 ballot measures funding mass transit have been...
President Biden signed the infrastructure bill, which makes it an infrastructure law? (Politico) Get ready for a Cincinnati bridge, Atlanta bus rapid transit, a rail hub in Chicago and the port of Baltimore (CNN). Speaking of bridges, not every city is excited about a new, wider span, citing induced demand...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority plans to make a major announcement that could help the commute for thousands of public transit riders.
After more than a year of planning and presenting, the Port Authority will unveil its final design to improve the South Hills Junction station — and they want to hear from the community.
The agency will reveal concepts for the light rail and bus stations at the location, as well as private development that could be transformational for nearby neighborhoods, such as Mt. Washington and Beltzhoover.
Over the summer, the Port Authority released two plans to the public.
The options included keeping the light rail and bus stations separate or combining the two, and the amount of land that would be developed.
The agency also wants to repair six access points to the station to make it safer and easier for commuters.
The improvements would address areas including lighting, stairs, sidewalks, and ramps.
The Port Authority will show their idea today through two virtual meetings.
One is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a second meeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Click here for more information and how to register to attend the virtual meetings.
Transit advocates are urging the Regional Transportation Authority and the three transit agencies under its oversight to invest more resources in reverse commuting; improve stakeholder participation; and move away from hub-and-spoke centric thinking as Chicagoland emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. This fall the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Urban Transportation...
"Our charge is to see every person and listen, to meet people where they are, to give hope and deliver on it." For the barriers Boston’s newest Mayor Michelle Wu has faced — and crossed — to become the first person of color and first woman elected as the city’s top official, these three steps were a threshold she could not forget.
