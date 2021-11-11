CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Spotting the signs of COPD complications can help prevent an emergency

By Staff
Lassen County News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Awareness Month and recognizing when the symptoms of this common chronic condition become an emergency can save a life, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians. “COPD is one of the most common chronic conditions that emergency physicians see in patients who...

