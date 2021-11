Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin turned some heads at the latest Gucci fashion show with a surprise appearance. The 41-year-old actor was not the only celebrity in attendance for the runway walk. Hollywood Boulevard played host to Gucci's Love Parade Show. Phoebe Bridgers and Jared Leto were also on hand for model walks of their own. Serena Williams, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Billie Eilish all watched Culkin show off that strut in some wide-legged tan pants and a statement Hawaiian shirt. The theme of his outfits seemed to be leisure. (Which makes sense as these shows usually forecast another season in the future, be it summer or spring of 2022.) So much star power in one room instantly got the attention of fans on social media. Culkin especially has become a favorite on Twitter during the pandemic. Whispers about that Home Alone reboot only poured gasoline on the fire. Check out his ensemble for yourself down below:

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO