In his soon-to-be-released memoir, "Will", Will Smith, 53, describes falling in love with Stockard Channing, 77, his co-star in “Six Degrees of Separation.”. He first talked about his experience with Esquire in 2015. At the time of filming, he was married to Sharee Zampinio, and they had a new baby, Trey, but Smith claims that his relationship with Channing remained professional, as they had an age difference at the time of filming, with the “Grease” alum almost 50 at the time while Smith was in his mid-20s.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO