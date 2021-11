Johnny Davis hadn’t seen the CBS Sports list of the top 100 players in the country and didn’t change his expression when informed he hadn’t made the cut. “I figured,” said Davis, a sophomore guard for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. “It doesn’t surprise me at all. I’ve been underrated my whole life. I don’t need a ranking to tell me how good of a player I am.”

MADISON, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO