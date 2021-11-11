CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘QB1’ Returns: QB Cam Newton officially signs with Carolina Panthers

By Mike Andrews
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms to bring the former quarterback and 2011 overall draft pick back to Charlotte.

The Panthers said Newton adds experience to a quarterback room that saw starter Sam Darnold go down with a shoulder injury last Sunday.

In nine seasons with the Panthers, Newton threw for over 29,000 yards, 182 touchdowns and ran for another 58 touchdowns.

He led Carolina to the Super Bowl during his MVP-winning 2015 season.

Newton’s career with the Panthers was plagued with a number of injuries. He was ultimately cut from the team following injury-shortened seasons in 2018-2019.

The embattled quarterback went on to start for the New England Patriots in 2020 before he was cut in favor of rookie Mac Jones in 2021.

The Panthers find themselves quarterback-strapped this season after the struggling Sam Darnold went down with a right shoulder injury in a loss to the Patriots.

Backup quarterback P.J. Walker was expected to start Sunday against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Matt Barkley was signed off the Tennessee Titan’s practice squad Tuesday to back up Walker.

Newton’s signing could potentially upend those starting plans Sunday.

A source told Fox Sports Radio host and beat writer Sheena Quick that the Panthers intend to have Newton start as early as next week against the Washington Football Team.

Coach Matt Rhule said on Thursday that he anticipates Newton will practice Friday, pending a physical.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Newton signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million for the remainder of the year. The reportedly includes $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

