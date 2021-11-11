5 Things Black Families Should Talk About At Thanksgiving Dinner

(Radio Iowa) – It’s long been said you should never discuss religion or politics in polite company, but a third topic is being added to the list this holiday season: vaccinations. Many Iowans are planning their first big family meals in a few years, and University of Iowa professor and psychologist Michele Williams says if you’re concerned some family members may endanger others, you’ll need to speak up. “That dividing line that happens a lot in families is usually resolved by deciding we’re only going to talk about football or the kids or other things that we have in common and we’re not going to talk about politics,” Williams says, “but with the issue of vaccinations, health becomes involved and people have very strong opinions.”

