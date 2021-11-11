CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

5 Things Black Families Should Talk About At Thanksgiving Dinner

By Shannon Dawson
Praise 104.1
Praise 104.1
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdmVU_0ctl8rVN00

It's that time of year when your family gathers together for the Thanksgiving holiday to enjoy a good meal. Here are a few topics that won't stir the pot and that are super important to the black family.

Comments / 0

Related
Lifehacker

13 Foods That Should Be Banned From the Thanksgiving Dinner Table, According to Lifehacker Readers

Last week, while thinking about a particularly unimpressive turducken my family made one year, I asked what foods should be forever banned from the Thanksgiving dinner table. Quite the provocative question, considering holiday gatherings—and the food therein—is laden with childhood memories, nostalgia, and sentimental attachment. While some earnest readers pointed out that all food matters, many delivered the strong opinions we were hoping for—and we’ve rounded up the best responses here.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#That Time Of Year
Praise 104.1

Community Affairs Show: Life Coach, Gail Crowder, Talks About Managing Work And Family Affectively In Troubled Times

This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Relationship Expert, Gail Crowder.  This time Gail gives practical tips to manage work and family during the changing times of COVID-19 and social unrest.  While many are social distancing and others are working endless on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gail Crowder […]
US Magazine

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Motherhood Plans Have Been Put On ‘Pause’: ‘I Want to Be All the Way Present’

All about the timing! Tiffany Haddish‘s journey to become a mother has already taught her a very important lesson — going at your own pace. “I had to put a pause on that [adoption] process because my business has picked up, and I feel when you take a child [in], you really need to be able to focus on them,” Haddish, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 15, while promoting her partnership with Vitafusion.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Praise 104.1

Community Affairs Show: Rochelle Wilson Discusses the Effects of Bullying in Her new Book “Stop Bullying Me”

October is Bullying Awareness Month and Today on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with author, educator, speaker, and entrepreneur, Rochelle Wilson about the Effects of Bullying. Today’s discussion include bullying statistics in schools.  Three types of Bullying includes verbal bullying, social bullying and physical bullying.  On average, 20% of students ages 12-18 experienced […]
SOCIETY
kjan.com

How to invite family to Thanksgiving dinner without feuding over vaccinations

(Radio Iowa) – It’s long been said you should never discuss religion or politics in polite company, but a third topic is being added to the list this holiday season: vaccinations. Many Iowans are planning their first big family meals in a few years, and University of Iowa professor and psychologist Michele Williams says if you’re concerned some family members may endanger others, you’ll need to speak up. “That dividing line that happens a lot in families is usually resolved by deciding we’re only going to talk about football or the kids or other things that we have in common and we’re not going to talk about politics,” Williams says, “but with the issue of vaccinations, health becomes involved and people have very strong opinions.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Boston

Readers: Tell us about your Thanksgiving dinner traditions

Plus, we want to hear about your favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Thanksgiving will be here in a couple of weeks, and with it, the chaotic family gatherings and tables piled high with turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and as many pies as you see fit. For some families, Thanksgiving dinner is...
FESTIVAL
Praise 104.1

Praise 104.1

24
Followers
116
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Inspiration Station 

 https://praisedc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy