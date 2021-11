Lukegrass… I’m here for it. We’ve seen a few country artists dip their toes in the bluegrass scene over the years, particularly Dierks Bentley with his 2010 Up On The Ridge album. He also did a little bluegrass on his surprise EP, Live From Telluride. And of course, who could Sturgill Simpson’s PHENOMENAL Cuttin’ Grass project? I mean, I still have those records on repeat. Earlier this year, Luke Combs paired up with bluegrass superstar Billy Strings, for “The Great Divide.” And with […] The post Luke Combs Performs Unreleased Bluegrass Song “Still” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO